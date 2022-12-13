The story of Frederic Vasseur, a fifty-four year old French aeronautical engineer, is marked by passages that are very reminiscent of the career of a young pilot. The passion of a boy that takes shape, feeds on karting and from there begins a long journey that will lead him, in another guise, to Formula 1.

To trigger the first meeting between Vasseur and motorsport is an acquaintance who enjoys racing with touring cars. “Thanks to this friend of my parents, I began to follow the world of racing – he will recall many years later – my first memory of Formula 1 dates back to 1979, I was ten years old and Jacques Laffite fought for the world championship with Jones and Scheckter”.

Obviously the desire to get on a kart arrives, but as Vasseur will admit years later “… it took me a little while to understand that if I wanted to aim for success in this world I would never have made it as a driver”.

Choosing to pursue a university career (faculty of aeronautical engineering) combines the desire to find a path in the world of motorsport with family pressures. To direct it is Vincent Gaillardot, who Vasseur will find years later in Renault Sport and current team principal of the Nissan FE team

At the same time Vasseur found an opportunity to become a race engineer in Formula Renault in Didier Panissier’s small team ASM, and thus began to attend the first racetracks working on an Orion.

“I studied and worked – he would recall years later – two things that were not easy to combine, but Didier and I had great enthusiasm. For two years away we slept in the team truck, but it wasn’t a problem.”

Forward alone with his team

After a few years, Panissier showed more and more interest in rally raids, on the wave of the great success of the Dakar, and Vasseur decided to go it alone, becoming the sole owner of the ASM.

A young former kart world champion, Sebastien Philippe (current team principal of ART) arrives in the team and with him the first victories in the French Formula 3 series. Transalpine F3 with David Saelens, who also won the Zandvoort Masters.

A crucial step for Vasseur arrives at the end of 2002. Mercedes has recently made the debut of its F3 engine in the German series, but the Mucke team’s results proved disappointing.

Starting from the 2003 season, the championship merged with the French series and the Formula 3 Euro Series was born: for Vasseur, the timing for entry was perfect. Mercedes engines arrive, and among the drivers racing for ASM are Bruno Spengler and Alexander Premat, both managed by a young Toto Wolff. The meeting between Vasseur and the Austrian manager will start a great friendship.

The ART success was born with Nicolas Todt

A year of acclimatization, then in 2004 for the ASM it is already one-two, with Jamie Green who becomes champion ahead of Premat. 2004 becomes a key step in Vasseur’s professional career, in which a long-held desire takes shape: the leap in category.

The project takes shape with a high-level partner, i.e. Nicolas Todt, Felipe Massa’s manager at the time and intent on a project linked to his talent scout activity. The ART (name that will soon replace the ASM) was born from the Vasseur-Todt partnership and the resources for the GP2 program arrived.

It’s a triumphant debut. ART lined up Premat and Nico Rosberg, with the latter becoming champion by leading the team to conquer the team title. 2005 was also confirmed as triumphant in Formula 3, where Vasseur managed to convince McLaren to be able to have Lewis Hamilton in his team.

After a 2004 to forget, Hamilton is at loggerheads with Ron Dennis and Martin Whitmarsh, and is even excluded from the McLaren program for a couple of months. Vasseur’s intervention, and the pressure he put on Whitmarsh, made it possible to mend the rift between Hamilton and McLaren, and to begin a season in European Formula 3 that would prove to be triumphant: fifteen victories in the twenty races held. It was time for Hamilton to take over Rosberg’s place in GP2, and in 2006 the title of champion would launch Lewis in Formula 1.

The flurry of successes transformed ART into the team dreamed of by all young people who aspire to arrive in the Circus, and the team became a stepping stone in the careers of many riders.

In a decade, Vasseur will see about twenty drivers pass through his garage who will manage to land in Formula 1, an impressive list: Nico Hulkenberg, Sebastian Buemi, Lucas Di Grassi, Sebastian Vettel, Esteban Gutierrez, Kamui Kobayashi, Romain Grosjean, Pastor Maldonado Nico Hulkenberg, Paul di Resta, Jules Bianchi, Sergey Sirotkin, Stoffel Vandoorne, Charles Leclerc, George Russell, Valtteri Bottas, Alexander Rossi, Esteban Ocon, Alexander Albon and Nyck De Vries. Many of these drivers are linked to Formula 1 teams, and this allows Vasseur to build an important network of relationships.

With Renault, entry into Formula 1

In 2010, the Vasseur-Todt tandem evaluated the transition to Formula 1 with the ART team, taking over part of the material from the outgoing Toyota and the supply of the Renault engine, but after lengthy evaluations, the pace was deemed too demanding for the structure: “It was the best decision of my life”, Vasseur would say years later.

At the end of 2013 he founded Spark Racing Technology, a company that won the contract for the construction of Formula E single-seaters also using close collaboration with external companies, including Dallara, a partnership that still continues today.

At the beginning of 2016 comes the chance to enter Formula 1: Renault offers Vasseur the role of racing director and thus begins his adventure in the Circus. Six months later, as part of a restructuring at the top of the team, Vasseur was promoted to team principal in place of Cyril Abiteboul. The work base is the historic headquarters of Enstone, in England, and in the evening he is often together with Toto Wolff in the Oxford home of the Mercedes team principal.

It seems like a solid partnership between Vasseur and Renault, but just a few weeks before the start of the 2017 season, news arrives that takes us by surprise.

“The reason for my resignation is linked to a different vision regarding the management of the team – explains Vasseur – I think it was correct to leave. If there are different visions in a Formula 1 team, the result is that of a slowdown and a brake on teamwork”.

For a few months Fred returned to working full time with ART and Spark, then in mid-2017 his return to Formula 1 was announced.

The landing at Sauber and the Alfa Romeo partnership

Sauber offers him the position of team principal and CEO of Sauber Motorsport, a role which Vasseur accepts. Among the first choices made is the farewell to Honda, with which the agreement for the supply of the power unit starting from the 2018 season was stipulated, and the renewal with Ferrari.

“We didn’t have the ability to design and build the gearbox – Vasseur would explain later – and McLaren, which at that time had the transmission for PU Honda, hadn’t maintained good relations with the Japanese manufacturer. In addition, we didn’t want to have an engine just for us, we wouldn’t have had the possibility of a comparison with another team to evaluate the level of our team”.

The extension of the agreement with Ferrari paves the way for the arrival of the sponsor Alfa Romeo and the young rookie Charles Leclerc.

The impact is very positive, given that from just 5 points won in 2017, Sauber rises to 48 the following season, moving from tenth to eighth place in the Constructors’ standings. In 2019 the team confirmed its eighth position (57 points) with Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi, a position it will maintain in 2020 but with only 8 points to its credit.

It will get worse in 2021, with ninth position in the Constructors’ standings (13 points) but in 2022, thanks above all to a good start to the season, the team climbs to sixth place with 55 points, 49 of which won by new entry Valtteri Bottas.

Vasseur loves spending the little free time available with his family (he has been married for over twenty years and has 4 children) and the mountains, a long-standing passion. His professional career is very similar to a climb, and today he is facing the last peak, not necessarily the most demanding to face but certainly the one that will see him with the greatest number of eyes on him.