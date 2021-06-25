F1 | Valtteri Bottas’s spin brought punishment: “We wanted to try something different”

Valtteri Bottas was penalized for the situation in the second practice of the Austrian GP.

Formula driver Valtteri Bottas has been punished for a dangerous situation during the exercises.

Bottas’ car spun dangerously during the second rehearsals on Friday as soon as it left the depot stop.

The car hit nothing and no one was injured in the situation, even though there were staff on the depot line.

The car stopped transversely in front of the McLaren depot, from where Mercedes mechanics pushed it onto the track.

F1: n website Bottas says “we wanted to try something different” because the team had lost time in previous races when leaving the depot stop.

The difference meant leaving the car in second gear. The wheels spun unexpectedly fast, which surprised the driver and he was unable to control the car.

After the hearings, the jury sentenced Bottas to three starting squares.

Bottas himself did not expect to be punished for the situation before hearing the jury.

“It’s a normal mistake to hurt,” Bottas noted.

However, the International Automobile Federation (FIA) considered the situation dangerous because there were staff on site.

In addition to the starting grid penalty, Bottas received two penalty points for the FIA ​​license.

If points are accumulated in year 12, the driver will have to skip one race. Bottas has no worries yet, as there were no penalty points on the license before Friday.

The training day was dominated by Red Bull Max Verstappen. Verstappen, who is leading the World Championship for drivers, was the fastest in both practice periods.

Due to the penalty, Bottas’ 12th place changed to 15th. Räikkönen, who originally gasped in 14th place, moved to 13th place.