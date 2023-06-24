Valencia 2012, Michael Schumacher’s last podium

The Formula 1 adventure of Michael Schumacher it can be divided into two distinct ‘careers’: the first, from 1991 to 2006, saw him at the top of the Circus for almost all of his experience, marked by records which, at the time, seemed unattainable. Seven world titles won, 91 victories, 68 pole positions, 154 podiums. All primates later beaten or equaled by Lewis Hamilton, but which in that period delivered him to the hearts of millions of fans as the ‘best of all time’: more than the greats of the past, for some more than Ayrton Senna, with whom, unfortunately, there was no real direct challenge for the title. Then, after the exciting retirement from competition at the end of 2006, there was the second parenthesis.

Very close to returning to Ferrari in 2009 to replace the injured Felipe Massa, the dream of many of his and the Ferrari fans never materialised, but this rapprochement gave the necessary motivation to Kaiser to really be able to get back behind the wheel of an F1 in 2010this time together with the returning one Mercedes. However, contrary to his first, successful and very long adventure in F1, in the three-year period 2010-2012 Schumacher was often the protagonist of colorless tests, due in part to a car far from the performance that will come in the power unit era, and in part to mistakes coarse German. An experience almost completely to be forgotten, with one ‘romantic’ exception: the European Grand Prix 2012.

The comeback

That world championship, in fact, was the only one that really saw the ‘flash of genius’ of the seven-time world champion, who was also able to set the fastest lap in qualifying in Monaco, something that didn’t translate into pole only because of a penalty to be paid. The story, however, was different two appointments later, but not in qualifying. On the urban circuit of Valencia – which welcomed F1 for the last time in that world championship, before falling into a total state of abandonment – ​​Schumacher in fact finished 12th on the starting grid immediately behind Fernando Alonso: with pole by Sebastian Vettel, champion of the reigning world in Red Bull, no one would have ever expected that the Spaniard from Ferrari would have been the star of the event in the company of the German.

While Alonso and Schumacher gave life to a furious comeback from the rear, complete with spectacular overtaking on a tricky track for such manoeuvres, and with borderline but spot-on box strategies, the favorites faced an authentic flop: Vettel, in fact, had to abandon due to a technical problem, Hamilton – in his last year in McLaren – was the victim of a rash maneuver by Pastor Maldonado. In all of this, Alonso won one of the most exciting races of his career ‘at home’ ahead of the other Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen. The news of the day, however, was the unexpected 3rd place by Michael Schumacher. In fact, the German obtained the 155th place in the top three of his career, the first and only one in his second life in F1, the last of his legendary career.