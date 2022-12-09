Ferrari carried out two days of testing at Fiorano with the starting drivers, Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc in order, to develop the 2023 Pirelli wet tyres. The Prancing Horse team mounted sets of intermediate and full wet tires on the F1-75 to evaluate the most suitable compounds to improve the warm up of the tyres.

The Scuderia has disseminated some images through its social channels which are very interesting for making some assessments: in the last F1 Commission, the FIA ​​proposed the idea of ​​adopting splash guards in GPs that should start with pouring rain, such as to limit the visibility to the riders due to the spray that the grooved tires are capable of discharging (we are talking about 150 liters per second with full wet tyres!) creating a sort of “wall” of droplets which can make the situation very dangerous.

Charles Leclerc in the Pirelli test with rain tires at Fiorano with the F1-75 Photo by: Ferrari

The mud flaps could also be fitted in the GPs interrupted with the red flag due to heavy rain: according to the FIA, the race could restart after equipping the single-seaters with the anti-spray kit. The technical staff directed by Nikolas Tombazis is studying the shapes of these elements which should have even the slightest aerodynamic effect so as not to penalize the efficiency of the single-seaters.

According to the International Federation, some experimentation should be done during the second half of the season. Mudflaps are expected to significantly improve visibility for riders to race safely.

But carefully observing the photographs posted by Ferrari of the F1-75 engaged in Fiorano with the track artificially wet, the sensation is different: the greater water trail does not originate so much from the rear tyres, but the greater mass of water is raised by the rear extractor which opens the wake.

After all, the bottom of a ground effect F1 is capable of generating almost 60 percent of the downforce, so it shouldn’t be surprising at all if the water column with the most spurts is precisely that of the diffuser.

“The mud flaps? – said an authoritative character from the paddock – They will be tested, but we will never see them in the race. The reason is simple: even reducing the water raised by the rear tires by 50 percent with the mud flaps, visibility for the riders will not be sufficient due to the amount of water that will be sucked up from the floor and shot out of the rear extractor. The idea is commendable, but the result will not be the one hoped for…”.

With full wet tires, the visibility for the drivers is greatly reduced and the FIA ​​is studying solutions with a mudflap kit Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

In fact, Nikolas Tombazis, FIA technical manager of the single-seater area, had given clear guidelines when speaking to Motorsport.com…

“Mudflaps will only be fitted a couple of times a year, maybe three. Just to be clear, we don’t want it to happen every time there is a drop of rain, but we are concerned that the races on the calendar can be held regularly and episodes like the one in Spa in 2021 are not repeated, which in any case left deep scars”.

“Or it would have been ten times worse, I think, if we had gone all the way to Japan and had to pack up to go home if the GP didn’t take place due to the typhoon. We have to protect ourselves from canceling a race given how many people watch F1 on TV and how many spectators buy tickets, and teams would travel the world to a blocked event – ​​that would be almost irresponsible. In those cases we have to protect ourselves from surprises when we need to use the full wets, not the intermediates”.

Tombazis’ message is clear, but so are the doubts coming from the paddock. We’ll see who is right…