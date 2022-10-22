so the free 2
–
The times of the second free practice session, largely focused on the Pirelli 2023 tire test: 1. Leclerc (Ferrari) 1’36 “810 2. Bottas (Alfa Romeo) 1’37” 525 3. Ricciardo (McLaren) 1 ‘ 37 “627 4. Sainz (Ferrari) 1’38” 232 5. Schumacher (Haas) 1’39 “507 6. Norris (McLaren) 1’39” 547 7. Verstappen (Red Bull) 1’39 “575 8. Hamilton (Mercedes) 1’39 “698 9. Gasly (AlphaTauri) 1’39” 840 10. Perez (Red Bull) 1’39 “852 11. Magnussen (Haas) 1’40” 084 12. Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) 1 ’40 “178 13. Russell (Mercedes) 1’40” 562 14. Zhou (Alfa Romeo) 1’40 “664 15. Stroll (Aston Martin) 1’40” 806 16. Ocon (Alpine) 1’41 “310 17. Alonso (Alpine) 1’41 “334 18. Albon (Williams) 1’41” 853 19. Vettel (Aston Martin) 1’41 “857 20. Latifi (Williams) 1’42” 317
#Usa #day #practice #qualifying #Ferraris #vying #pole
Leave a Reply