There Ferrari with a super time of Carlos Sainz took the pole position of the US GP in Austin, nineteenth round of the season Formula 1 2022. The Spaniard’s Red has hit the spot 12th pole position of the Scuderia di Maranello, as many as the 2004 record.
Charles Leclerc it was 65 thousandths slower but on the starting grid in the United States must move back 10 positions for changing the engine on the F1-75.
In the front row next to Sainz’s Ferrari, he sprints Max Verstappen. In the second there are two Mercedes-AMG of Lewis Hamilton and George Russel, more than half a second from Ferrari pole.
2022 F1 Gp USA qualifying, times, pole position
Carlos Sainz with time 1’34 ″ 356 won the pole position of the 2022 US GP. The Spaniard in Austin took the third pole start of the season, the 12th of the Red.
The Ferraris were the fastest single-seaters on the track but Charles Leclerc promises to be a comeback race from the twelfth place on the starting grid.
The Monegasque in fact must serve one penalty of 10 positions for changing the engine. Alongside Sainz, therefore, he leaves Max Verstappennot particularly at the top on the Austin track and probably conditioned, like all the Red Bull team, by the disappearance of Dietrich Mateschitzthe founder of Red Bull who died at 78 of illness.
Pole position qualifying F1 Gp USA 2022, STARTING GRID
|POS
|#
|PILOT
|STABLE
|TIME
|KM / H
|1
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|210.339
|2
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|0.092
|210.134
|3
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|0.591
|209.030
|4
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|0.632
|208.940
|5
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Mercedes
|1,242
|207,606
|6
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren Mercedes
|1.334
|207.407
|7
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari
|1,963
|206,052
|8
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|0.289
|209,697
|9
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams Mercedes
|2.012
|205.948
|10
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin Mercedes
|2,042
|205,883
|11
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri Red Bull
|2,384
|205.156
|12
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|0.065
|210.194
|13
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri Red Bull
|2,791
|204,296
|14
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine Renault
|1,520
|207.004
|15
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas Ferrari
|2,593
|204.713
|16
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren Mercedes
|2,690
|204.509
|17
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine Renault
|2,712
|204,462
|18
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas Ferrari
|2,755
|204,372
|19
|24
|Guan Yu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari
|2.614
|204,669
|20
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Mercedes
|2,888
|204,092
F1 2022 USA GP TIMETABLE SKY, NOW and TV8
21.00 Race (live on Sky Sport F1, Now and TV8)
F1 2022 USA GP TIMETABLE
