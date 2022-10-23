There Ferrari with a super time of Carlos Sainz took the pole position of the US GP in Austin, nineteenth round of the season Formula 1 2022. The Spaniard’s Red has hit the spot 12th pole position of the Scuderia di Maranello, as many as the 2004 record.

Charles Leclerc it was 65 thousandths slower but on the starting grid in the United States must move back 10 positions for changing the engine on the F1-75.

In the front row next to Sainz’s Ferrari, he sprints Max Verstappen. In the second there are two Mercedes-AMG of Lewis Hamilton and George Russel, more than half a second from Ferrari pole.

Carlos Sainz with time 1’34 ″ 356 won the pole position of the 2022 US GP. The Spaniard in Austin took the third pole start of the season, the 12th of the Red.

The Ferraris were the fastest single-seaters on the track but Charles Leclerc promises to be a comeback race from the twelfth place on the starting grid.

The Monegasque in fact must serve one penalty of 10 positions for changing the engine. Alongside Sainz, therefore, he leaves Max Verstappennot particularly at the top on the Austin track and probably conditioned, like all the Red Bull team, by the disappearance of Dietrich Mateschitzthe founder of Red Bull who died at 78 of illness.

Dietrich Mateschitz, the founder of Red Bull, passed away over the weekend in Austin

POS # PILOT STABLE TIME KM / H 1 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 210.339 2 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 0.092 210.134 3 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 0.591 209.030 4 63 George Russell Mercedes 0.632 208.940 5 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 1,242 207,606 6 4 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 1.334 207.407 7 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1,963 206,052 8 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 0.289 209,697 9 23 Alexander Albon Williams Mercedes 2.012 205.948 10 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Mercedes 2,042 205,883 11 10 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Red Bull 2,384 205.156 12 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 0.065 210.194 13 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Red Bull 2,791 204,296 14 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault 1,520 207.004 15 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 2,593 204.713 16 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes 2,690 204.509 17 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 2,712 204,462 18 47 Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari 2,755 204,372 19 24 Guan Yu Zhou Alfa Romeo Ferrari 2.614 204,669 20 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 2,888 204,092 The starting grid of the United States F1 2022 GP

F1 2022 USA GP TIMETABLE SKY, NOW and TV8

21.00 Race (live on Sky Sport F1, Now and TV8)

F1 2022 USA GP TIMETABLE

