Here are the TV times of the F1 race in United States on the Austin trackthe 17th stage of the 2023 Formula 1 seasonwhich for the second consecutive weekend adopts the formula of Sprint Race. In the USA, Max Verstappen he gets there having won the title in the last one Grand Prix in Qatar with 6 races to go. Also there Red Bull is already World Champion among Manufacturers, with attention focused on fight for second placed between Ferrari, Mercedes And McLaren.

Recent races in Japan and Qatar have shown a More competitive McLaren compared to their opponents, while the latter are facing various problems, including the dispute between box mates that caused the sensational accident at the start of the Qatar Grand Prix between Lewis Hamilton And George Russell.

Max Verstappen arrives in the United States GP as the 2023 F1 World Champion

F1 United States 2023 schedule live SKY/Now and deferred TV8

The United States Italian F1 Grand Prix can be seen live on TV on Sky And Now when in Italy it is 9.00pm on 22 October 2023while on TV8 all the deferrals of the Sprint Race weekend are scheduled.

Friday 20 October 2023 (FREE PRACTICES and QUALIFYING)

7.30pm-8.30pm: Free practice 1 (live Sky Sport F1/Now)

11.00pm-12.00am: Qualifying (live Sky Sport F1/Now, postponed to 10.00pm TV8 on Saturday 21st)

Saturday 21 October 2023 (SPRINT SHOOTOUT and SPRINT RACE)

7.30pm: Sprint Shootout (live Sky Sport F1/Now, postponed to 11.30pm TV8)

00.00: Sprint Race (live Sky Sport F1/Now, postponed to 01.30 TV8)

Sunday 22 October 2023 (RACE)

9.00pm: Race (live Sky Sport F1/ Now, postponed to 10.30pm TV8)

The 2023 edition of the United States GP will be held using the Sprint Race formula

F1 GP USA 2023 Austin race times

The times of the Formula 1 GP in United States are affected by 7 hour time zone compared to Italy. The race therefore starts at 2pm local time in Texasthat is, at 9.00 pm in Italy. This race also takes place with the Saturday Sprint Race formula, preceded by qualifying Sprint Shootout. The United States Grand Prix has been held on the track since 2012 Austin in Texas, also called the Circuit of the Americas.

The Circuit of the Americas (COTA) is a long track 5,513 meters with 20 curves, presenting a total altitude difference of 41 meters. Many of the curves are inspired by famous circuits, such as Silverstone, Hockenheim And Istanbul.

View from above of the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas

The race, which takes place over the distance of 56 lapsstart with a steep one climb at hairpin 1, followed by fast S-bends and the blind turn 10. A 1km straight leads to a sudden braking at turn 12 and introduces the final sector, with a part slower followed by a long one downhill curve To the right. The last two left turns lead back to the starting straight. In 2020, Turn 1 was renamed “Big Red” in honor of the co-founder of the circuit, Red McCombs.

The last edition of the United States GP was won by Verstappen’s Red Bull

The circuit record is 1’32″029set by Valtteri Bottas in a Mercedes during qualifying for the United States Grand Prix in 2019. In the same year the Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc achieved the fastest time in the race, in 1’36″169.

