F1 United States, the PL1 ranking

Pos Pilot Team Times and tyres Detachments Turns 1 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT 1:35.912 (S) 23 2 Charles Leclerc FERRARI 1:36.068 (S) +0.156 24 3 Lewis Hamilton MERCEDES 1:36.193 (S) +0.281 23 4 Sergio Perez RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT 1:36.212 (S) +0.300 23 5 Kevin Magnussen HAAS FERRARI 1:36.472 (S) +0.560 21 6 George Russell MERCEDES 1:36.474 (S) +0.562 24 7 Alexander Albon WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1:36.492 (S) +0.580 20 8 Carlos Sainz FERRARI 1:36.533 (S) +0.621 23 9 Nico Hulkenberg HAAS FERRARI 1:36.702 (S) +0.790 21 10 Pierre Gasley ALPINE RENAULT 1:36.705 (S) +0.793 21 11 Logan Sargeant WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1:36.987 (S) +1,075 26 12 Esteban Or with ALPINE RENAULT 1:37.066 (S) +1,154 22 13 Yuki Tsunoda ALPHATAURI HONDA RBPT 1:37.104 (S) +1,192 25 14 Daniel Ricciardo ALPHATAURI HONDA RBPT 1:37.152 (S) +1,240 24 15 Landau Norris MCLAREN MERCEDES 1:37.256 (M) +1,344 21 16 Zhou Guanyu ALFA ROMEO FERRARI 1:37.418 (S) +1,506 25 17 Valtteri Bottas ALFA ROMEO FERRARI 1:37.517 (S) +1,605 24 18 Fernando Alonso ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 1:37.840 (H) +1,928 19 19 Oscar Plates MCLAREN MERCEDES 1:38.420 (M) +2,508 22 20 Lance Stroll ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 1:39.940 (H) +4,028 5 See also Melbourne, night race possible | FormulaPassion

F1 United Statesthe chronicle of PL1

The PL1 session in Austin, the only free practice session in a weekend characterized by the presence of the Sprint, saw the Max Verstappen’s Red Bull. The Dutch world champion, who celebrated his third consecutive title in Qatar, put his RB19 ahead of everyone, but found Ferrari and Mercedes as close rivals.

In fact, the second half was Charles Leclerc, just a tenth and a half behind #1. Third place for Lewis Hamilton, less than three tenths from first place. Finally encouraging signs also come from Sergio Perez, fourth at the end of this round ahead of the surprising Haas of Kevin Magnussen.

Sixth place for Russell, with the second Mercedes, ahead of an excellent Alex Albon, in the top-10 with Williams. The top ten positions close second Ferrari of Carlos Sainz, half a second behind its sister car, the other Haas of Nico Hulkenberg, and the Alpine of Pierre Gasly. Daniel Ricciardo, on the other hand, placed 14th on his return to the track after his injury, only a few thousandths behind Yuki Tsunoda. Disappointment of the round for McLaren, far from the leading positions with both Lando Norris (15th) and Oscar Piastri (19th)

F1 United Statesthe live broadcast of PL1

Here you can reread the entire live text of PL1 in Austin.