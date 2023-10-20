F1 United States, the PL1 ranking
|Pos
|Pilot
|Team
|Times and tyres
|Detachments
|Turns
|1
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT
|1:35.912 (S)
|23
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|FERRARI
|1:36.068 (S)
|+0.156
|24
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|MERCEDES
|1:36.193 (S)
|+0.281
|23
|4
|Sergio Perez
|RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT
|1:36.212 (S)
|+0.300
|23
|5
|Kevin Magnussen
|HAAS FERRARI
|1:36.472 (S)
|+0.560
|21
|6
|George Russell
|MERCEDES
|1:36.474 (S)
|+0.562
|24
|7
|Alexander Albon
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|1:36.492 (S)
|+0.580
|20
|8
|Carlos Sainz
|FERRARI
|1:36.533 (S)
|+0.621
|23
|9
|Nico Hulkenberg
|HAAS FERRARI
|1:36.702 (S)
|+0.790
|21
|10
|Pierre Gasley
|ALPINE RENAULT
|1:36.705 (S)
|+0.793
|21
|11
|Logan Sargeant
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|1:36.987 (S)
|+1,075
|26
|12
|Esteban Or with
|ALPINE RENAULT
|1:37.066 (S)
|+1,154
|22
|13
|Yuki Tsunoda
|ALPHATAURI HONDA RBPT
|1:37.104 (S)
|+1,192
|25
|14
|Daniel Ricciardo
|ALPHATAURI HONDA RBPT
|1:37.152 (S)
|+1,240
|24
|15
|Landau Norris
|MCLAREN MERCEDES
|1:37.256 (M)
|+1,344
|21
|16
|Zhou Guanyu
|ALFA ROMEO FERRARI
|1:37.418 (S)
|+1,506
|25
|17
|Valtteri Bottas
|ALFA ROMEO FERRARI
|1:37.517 (S)
|+1,605
|24
|18
|Fernando Alonso
|ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES
|1:37.840 (H)
|+1,928
|19
|19
|Oscar Plates
|MCLAREN MERCEDES
|1:38.420 (M)
|+2,508
|22
|20
|Lance Stroll
|ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES
|1:39.940 (H)
|+4,028
|5
F1 United Statesthe chronicle of PL1
The PL1 session in Austin, the only free practice session in a weekend characterized by the presence of the Sprint, saw the Max Verstappen’s Red Bull. The Dutch world champion, who celebrated his third consecutive title in Qatar, put his RB19 ahead of everyone, but found Ferrari and Mercedes as close rivals.
In fact, the second half was Charles Leclerc, just a tenth and a half behind #1. Third place for Lewis Hamilton, less than three tenths from first place. Finally encouraging signs also come from Sergio Perez, fourth at the end of this round ahead of the surprising Haas of Kevin Magnussen.
Sixth place for Russell, with the second Mercedes, ahead of an excellent Alex Albon, in the top-10 with Williams. The top ten positions close second Ferrari of Carlos Sainz, half a second behind its sister car, the other Haas of Nico Hulkenberg, and the Alpine of Pierre Gasly. Daniel Ricciardo, on the other hand, placed 14th on his return to the track after his injury, only a few thousandths behind Yuki Tsunoda. Disappointment of the round for McLaren, far from the leading positions with both Lando Norris (15th) and Oscar Piastri (19th)
F1 United Statesthe live broadcast of PL1
Here you can reread the entire live text of PL1 in Austin.
