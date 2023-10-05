For two years now, the FIA ​​has been publishing the technical updates brought by the teams to each Grand Prix, allowing development activities to be kept track of. Thus, some consistent players emerge among the teams differences in productivity on the update front, between those who bring something new to almost every race and those who do so much more sporadically. Quantity and quality are not necessarily synonymous, but the differences lead us to question their origins.

The weight of the infrastructure

Counting updates is always a very delicate operation, the implications of which make this practice inadvisable. When reporting changes in written form, for example, the teams express themselves in different ways. Some may limit themselves to stating a generic update to the bottom, while others go into specifics by listing changes to Venturi channels, flow conveyors and diffuser. The very concept of a new component can also be interpreted, since in some cases the innovations are nothing more than small modifications to pre-existing parts. Finally, the costs, study times and production complexity of the various parts cannot be estimated solely on the basis of quantity and size.

Even with the necessary premises, however, the differences in number between the team updates can also be traced back to the organization and internal resources. “I think it’s linked to a team’s development strategies”the thoughts of Andrew Shovlin, Trackside engineering director. “Some do not have large production facilities and many pieces are therefore commissioned externally. For this reason perhaps they dedicate themselves to large development packages. Other teams, on the other hand, continually fit smaller novelties into the car, which cost little and produce them in-house. Overall, I think it mainly depends on the manufacturing infrastructure.”

For example, in recent years McLaren has invested significant resources to expand its production department, so as to rely less on external companies, with consequent saving on cost cap. Those aiming to do the same in the short term are Sauber, busy preparing for the arrival of Audi. Team Representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi explains: “Some teams that do not have the same production capacity as the top teams resort to external suppliers. This causes them to be discounted of fixed costs linked to suppliers. The cost of the product and the final machine is higher, because the external manufacturer charges a depreciation fee. If we were able to invest in production capacity, we could reduce production costs, with a margin that could be invested in car development”

The thrust of the wind tunnel

However, other factors also contribute to the different productive performance in development. One of these is the confidence in the correlation between the track and the design tools. In fact, occasionally introducing large update packages allows the team to stop, collect the necessary feedback and reflect before launching the next package. Conversely, churn out new things in succession it denotes great confidence in one’s own abilities. Shovlin further reflects: “It also depends on the aerodynamic philosophy: do you want to bring a big package to evaluate the effect? Or do you trust that the changes you make are going in the right direction and then you bring in piece by piece?”.

Finally, the impact of the hours available in the wind tunnel and the resources granted for CFD analysis should not be underestimated, the availability of which is greater for the better positioned teams in the championship. For example, in 2023, Red Bull is one of the least active teams on development, with the complicity of the greater limitations in the tunnel due to the penalty served for the infringement of the 2021 budget cap. Conversely, AlphaTauri, a team that in the last two years has always occupied the lower parts of the ranking, is one of the great protagonists of the race for updates. “The smaller teams they have more hours available in the wind tunnel compared to the top teams. So they can test more parts”concludes Shovlin.