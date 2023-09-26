Far from the spotlight of Red Bull’s constructors’ title and the challenge between Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren, at the back of the grid a fight featuring four teams. It opens with Williams at 21 points to then find Haas and Alfa Romeo, up to AlphaTauri, stopped at 5 points. Recovering sixteen points in just six races appears to be a prohibitive challenge for the Faenza team, but at least in terms of performance AlphaTauri can now aim for better results thanks to the latest updates.

The jump in Singapore

Seasonal development at Williams is all centered around one update macro package. Between the races in Canada and Austria, the new bodywork, bottom, diffuser and suspension arm fairings make their debut on the FW45. From then on, the evolution of Grove’s single-seater is a work of detail, between refining the new package and understanding the needs of the car.

AlphaTauri’s seasonal development to date is decidedly more substantial the first team in terms of number of new members baked since the beginning of the year. On the AT04 the bottom and bellies are updated in parallel, with new versions debuting in the Melbourne, Monaco and Silverstone races. The latest in chronological order is the Singapore package, which redesigns the sides, Venturi channels, diffuser and aerodynamics of the wheel units. The feedback collected in the last two races in Asia speaks of an important leap forward by the Anglo-Italian team.

The Suzuka race

In Japan AlphaTauri is forced to concede the points zone to Alpine, but in the race the AT04 is the seventh force in the field. The direct comparison with Williams, however, is non-existent, as both Albon and Sargeant retire with damage to the floor. The only comparison available is that of qualifying, where AlphaTauri gains access to Q3 with Yuki Tsunoda, while Lawson is 11th. At Williams, however, Albon closed 30 thousandths behind the New Zealander, but his lap in Q2 was three tenths slower than Tsunoda’s time.

Williams maintains an important speed advantage on the straight, passing through qualifying with 5 km/h more at the speed trap than the two AlphaTauris. The times in the second and third sectors between the two cars are similar, but it is in the bends of the first sector that the Italian single-seater makes the difference, gaining two tenths on its rival. Albon says that with 10°C less asphalt the Williams would have been in Q3, but in Japan the AT04s were simply too far away.

The leap forward with the latest updates from Singapore is confirmed by Jonathan Eddols, AlphaTauri Chief Engineer: “The package is working, as demonstrated by the good performance in qualifying and the race pace he recorded a leap forward compared to before. We continue to develop the car and we are really close to scoring points on our own merit. We will continue to fight until the end of the season.”

News from Japan

There is no shortage of further small news on both fronts at Suzuka. A fund arrives at Williams with a lowered internal flow conveyor, trying to improve flow management and load at the rear. As has also happened other times this season, the English team shows great attention to detail.

AlphaTauri instead tries to remove the three flow diverters located under the rear-view mirror. The idea is to reduce aerodynamic drag on a high-efficiency track. However, the load loss is considered excessive, caused by the worse management of turbulence coming from the front wheels. The experiment conducted by Lawson on Friday there was no follow-up over the weekend.

The AT04 also uses the medium load rear wing, equipped for the first time with the particular fitting between the top profile and the external endplate. The same solution debuted in Hungary on the high-load wing and soon gained success among the competition for its effectiveness in improving the efficiency of the aileron. In Japan, however, it was the first time that the same geometry made its appearance on the medium load wing. AlphaTauri and Williams thus continue to prod each other with developments, awaiting news from the competition. Alfa Romeo still has a new bottom and front in store, while Haas is working on a substantial package expected for the Austin Grand Prix.