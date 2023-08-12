A McLaren MP4-21, the single-seater used by the British team in the 2006 Formula 1 season, will be auctioned at the end of the year. This chassis, 02, was used by Kimi Raikkonen during the first six races of 2006, from the Bahrain GP to the Monaco GP, via the French GP at Magny-Cours.

The car will be put up for sale by Bonhams at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the last race of the season, on 25 November. The estimated price is between 2,500,000 and 3,500,000 dollars (between 2,270,000 and 3,180,000 euros at current exchange rates).

The 2006 season was a difficult one for McLaren as they failed to win a single race. Runner-up with seven victories the previous year, Raikkonen had to settle for six podiums in 2006, including two with chassis 02, a third place in Bahrain and a second in Australia.

The Finnish driver was about to score another podium with this chassis at the Monaco GP, when a fire damaged some wiring and forced him to retire. Instead of returning to the McLaren garage, the Finn made his way to his yacht in the port of Monaco.

This ordeal illustrates the difficult year for the team then managed by Ron Dennis, and why Juan-Pablo Montoya chose to leave the team and Formula 1 during the season, to be replaced by test driver Pedro de la Rosa. Raikkonen instead waited until the end of the year to switch to Ferrari, with which he won his only world title in 2007.

2007 was a year of renewal for McLaren, with the arrival of Fernando Alonso, who stayed for just one year, and the debut of Lewis Hamilton, who then became world champion for the first time in 2008.

Since then, McLaren has been chasing the world title, while Hamilton has won the other six titles with Mercedes.