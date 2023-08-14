There is a phrase spoken during the presentation that says a lot about the characteristics of the SF-23, described by the CEO Benedict Vigna like a “single-seater that will have no precedent in terms of speed”. Such proclamations rarely arrive without the support of the data and expectations of the engineers, which in this case become an indication of the objectives of the 2023 project. The SF-23 inherits the strengths and weaknesses of the Ferrari 2022, the result of choices that have galvanized the Reds in some aspects but which have proved too ambitious in other areas.

The straights are a strong point

The concept of “speed” celebrated by Benedetto Vigna can be interpreted with different nuances, including speed on a straight line. The most representative parameter in this perspective is aerodynamic efficiency, i.e. the load related to the generated resistance. The 2022 F1-75 delivered high downforce values, but almost never managed to match the straight-line speed of the Red Bull, which has become one of the main objectives for 2023. The SF-23 defends itself well on the straight, so much so that conquering his three podiums in Baku, Spielberg and Spa, but in terms of efficiency, the discussion is more complex. On low downforce tracks the Rossa is the second most efficient car of the lot, but the scenario changes on tracks where more downforce is required.

The speed in the sprint is the result of the work carried out in Maranello to improve the speed of the 2022 car, but it is also a side effect of cargo shortage compared to direct competition. The modifications to the fund imposed by the FIA ​​in 2023 resulted in a loss of load that Ferrari was unable to recover in the same way as its rivals. The shortage is the result of cautious design objectives on the load front, also an indication of incorrect internal predictions than what rivals would be able to do. Also for this reason, the expectations at the beginning of the year on the overall speed of the SF-23 were too optimistic.

Window too narrow

No one will ever be able to reveal the exact meaning of Vigna’s words, whose hopes on the speed of the SF-23 could also refer to the absolute performance in qualifying. The flying lap is not the main problem of Ferrari 2023, which out of twelve qualifying sessions was less than three tenths behind Red Bull five times, remaining below half a second on nine occasions overall. The load values ​​​​have not grown particularly since the past season, but starting from the excellent base of 2022, they are still very respectable.

In Maranello there is no alarm correlation with the wind tunnel, since the peak loads have reflected expectations. If anything, the problem lay precisely in the nature of these peaks, too sporadic, sudden and limited to a narrow range of conditions. Ferrari in 2023 discounts the problem of operating window too narrowespecially at the beginning of the season. In qualifying, the new tire ensures that extra grip which mitigates the nervousness and unpredictability of the SF-23, but when the tires begin to lose performance, the car begins to suffer the pace.

The Red at the beginning of the year is a nervous, inconsistent and therefore inconstant car. The balance and aerodynamic behavior change repeatedly during the same stint, depending on the fuel, compound and corner type. Ferrari especially suffers from the lack of stability in high-speed corners, depriving pilots of the necessary confidence to push to the limit. Furthermore, to keep up with their opponents, sometimes Leclerc and Sainz are forced to push more than necessary, accelerating tire degradation.

The 2023 scenario is parallel to that of 2022. The F1-75 was even more incisive on the flying lap, but the search for absolute performance had increasingly compromised its race pace. The fund taken to Paul Ricard had increased the load level, but also introduced secondary behaviors that had opened up the balance, limiting rider confidence and worsening tire management. The same development philosophy was pursued for 2023, taking the strengths and weaknesses of the F1-75 from the end of 2022 to the extreme.

In Barcelona the turning point

The biggest problem with such behaviors is the difficulty of replicating them in the simulator and in the wind tunnel. Ferrari therefore dedicated the first races of the championship to studying an apparently incomprehensible car on the track. From Melbourne the Cavallino decided to change its set-up philosophy, starting to show timid improvements. In Spain then the biggest update package of the season arrived, correcting the concept of the beginning of the year. However, the Barcelona Grand Prix was equally suffered, since it was with the data collected in that very race that Ferrari was able to understand the reason for certain behaviours.

With the Spanish round the Scuderia has including how to adjust the trim, especially the mechanical part of the suspension, to mitigate the problems of inconstancy. However, the correctives remain limited by the setting of the project, not only as regards the constraints of the chassis, mechanics and aerodynamics. In fact, each car is designed to work with a specific set-up philosophy, which is why the new set-up concept cannot be fully explored until 2024, when a car born to work in another way will arrive.

Development doesn’t stop

A positive note for Ferrari in 2023 is the ability to constantly develop the single-seater, bringing updates to almost every race. Compared to last year, more attention has been paid to the front wing, which did not go unnoticed in the flexibility tests conducted in Bahrain and Hungary. The fleet of rear wings, on the other hand, has been converted to the more efficient configuration with a single support pylon. However, the main resources have been invested in the fund, of which there are many five different versions including that of the presentation, innovations that have helped to correct the balance. It should be noted that the diffuser has lost the extension of the central keel, a solution that Ferrari was the only one to adopt.

Upon returning from the break, new updates are expected, some of which will affect the suspension mechanics, essential for stabilizing the road surface at a constant height. While in 2022 development was interrupted in July, in Maranello the intention for this year is to continue also in the second half of the season. With a regulation that will remain virtually unchanged, every lesson learned on the current car it will come in handy for the next project. Furthermore, as Ferrari was able to verify with the troubled SF-23, there are no simulators or wind tunnels that can provide the same results as the real track.