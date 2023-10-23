Race results, classification and order of arrival of the race F1 GP in the United States where the fifteenth victory of the season arrived Max Verstappen. The three-time World Champion with his comeback victory from sixth position on the starting grid of Austin he thus equaled the record he set last year. Verstappen gradually overtook his rivals after a quiet start to take his 50th Formula 1 victory. Hamilton came second, while Norris completed the podium.

Verstappen also won the Sprint Race at the weekend in the United States

At the end of the race the Englishman from Mercedes e Charles Leclerc (6th at the finish line) were disqualified from the United States Grand Prix due to irregularities on the bottoms of their cars. Carlos Sainz he thus took advantage of the Mercedes penalty to climb onto the third step of the podium.

F1 race USA 2023, results

Max Verstappen another lived in Austin triumphal weekend of the season, winning the Sprint Race and the United States Grand Prix. The Dutchman only missed pole but made up for it in the race by quickly recovering from sixth position.

Verstappen won his 15th race of the season in Austin, the 50th of his career

After a quiet start, Verstappen gradually overtook his rivals one by one in what was a tense race in Austin. He took the lead from Norris, who had taken first place on the opening lap ahead of the polesitter Charles Leclercwhich in the meantime was losing ground.

Hamilton, on new tyres, subsequently overtook Norris for second place and in the final laps attempted to close on Verstappen for victory. However, he failed to do so and came second. In the end, his efforts were thwarted by the Race Direction’s decision disqualify him for irregularities at the bottom of his Mercedes.

After the race Hamilton and Leclerc were disqualified for irregularities in the bottom of their cars

In the final ranking, Lando Norriswho had crossed the finish line in third place, rose to second place, ahead of Carlos Sainz, which completed the new podium. Likewise, Charles Leclerc he was also disqualified for irregularities in the bottom of his Ferrari, adding further disappointments to the sixth place he had achieved in the race, despite having started from pole.

F1 podium USA race 2023

1) Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2) Lando Norris (McLaren)

3) Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

F1 GP QATAR 2023 race results, RANKING

POS # PILOT STABLE TURNS TIME 1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda RBPT 56 1:35:21.362 DQ 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 56 +2.225s 2 4 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 56 +10.730s 3 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 56 +15.134s 4 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Honda RBPT 56 +18.460s DQ 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 56 +24.662s 5 63 George Russell Mercedes 56 +24.999s 6 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault 56 +47.996s 7 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 56 +48.696s 8 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Honda RBPT 56 +74.385s 9 23 Alexander Albon Williams Mercedes 56 +86.714s 10 2 Logan Sargeant Williams Mercedes 56 +87.998s 11 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas Ferrari 56 +89.904s 12 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 56 +98.601s 13 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo Ferrari 55 +1 lap 14 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 55 +1 lap 15 3 Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri Honda RBPT 55 +1 lap NC 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Mercedes 49 DNF NC 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren Mercedes 10 DNF NC 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 6 DNF Final standings, finishing order of the 2023 F1 United States GP

Final standings, finishing order of the 2023 F1 United States GP

