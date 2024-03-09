Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.- Real bulls! Max Verstappen and Sergio 'Checo' Pérez They finished for the second week in a row in first and second position in the season 2024 of Formula One.

This Saturday the Saudi Arabian Grand Prixa competition that last season was won by mexican pilot with Red Bull Racing and wanted to do it again since P3.

However, the start of 'Mad Max' It was perfect that in a few meters he gained an advantage that he would not let go of at the sound of 50 laps despite the yellow flag due to the impact of Throw Stroll in the barrier during the seventh lap.

Sergio Pérez at least managed to finish behind his teammate despite suffering a five-second penalty in the race. FIAdetermination that Charles Leclerc, Ferrari driverwas able to take advantage of being second podium.

However, the Monegasque could not close the distance with the steering wheel tapatío, who knew how to use the DRS in the final part of Corniche Circuit to take over the second place that belonged to Leclerc from the beginning.

The pilot who earned admiration

