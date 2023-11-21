The weekend in Las Vegas was one of those that left more shadows than lights for McLaren, a weekend essentially with two sides. The final result does not actually reveal the true pace shown by the MCL60, because there are more elements that have had a negative impact on the performance of the Woking single-seater.

On the eve of it, undoubtedly the British team did not expect to excel in Las Vegas as in other rounds of the world championship, above all because the peculiarities of the US track do not match particularly well with the characteristics of the car. In fact, over the course of the championship the MCL60 proved to have something more on tracks with many fast corners and on those with medium and high load, while showing some more difficulty on those circuits where there is a tendency to unload the single-seater, given a platform aerodynamics not yet well developed for those conditions.

With its numerous straights and many slow corners, albeit generally with a reduced radius, Las Vegas represented one of the most convincing challenges for the Woking single-seater. It is no coincidence that already in the first free practice session the engineers were not satisfied with the behavior of the car, pointing out that there was also work to be done in tire management.

“In the first session we saw that the car was actually not particularly competitive, so we made some changes that we tested in FP3 and we were more competitive,” said Andrea Stella, underlining how the team also had problems choosing the most suitable configuration on the cooling level, with different solutions tested during free practice, in particular in the gill area along the bonnet.

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images In free practice, different cooling configurations were tested, but only later was the ideal balance found

The choice of wings

Knowing that it was a bit lacking in terms of top speed, a theme that had already recurred in other events in the world championship, McLaren showed up in Las Vegas with some small technical innovations, namely a new DRS flap and a configuration of the beam wing most downloadable.

However, only the new flap was actually mounted on the car, which still had a rear wing very similar to that of Monza in terms of general concepts, while the other option regarding the beam wing was left in the garage to ensure greater support for the rear given the slippery asphalt, reducing the risk of triggering graining. In fact, during the third free practice session Lando Norris had also tested a more loaded rear wing, even if it was later decided to discard it in view of qualifying.

“In terms of upgrades, we only had one new flap. We had another option to go even more unloaded with the beam wing, but we didn’t use it, because we thought we had to have some load on the car due to the lack of grip on the asphalt. But we know that these updates did not change the behavior of the car in terms of how it responds to this level of load”, said the Team Principal, adding that within the team it is known that the MCL60 suffers more than other teams with this aerodynamic configuration . In fact, when you have an exhaust package, it also changes the world in which the front wing interacts and directs the flow towards the rest of the car: a theme on which McLaren is working in view of next season, but on which it has not managed to intervene significantly already this year.

Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro Las Vegas GP telemetry comparison of speeds on the Strip between Leclerc, Norris and Verstappen

As can also be seen from the telemetries, it is noted that with the configuration chosen by McLaren, the gain between closed and open DRS is significantly lower than other single-seaters, such as Ferrari or Red Bull.

The strategic mistake in qualifying

However, the poor performance in qualifying was not mainly due to the pure performance of the car, but to strategic choices which later turned out to be incorrect. Over the course of the season, McLaren has always performed well in low temperatures, especially due to its ability to quickly bring the tires up to temperature, as seen in Spain and Holland. However, given the need to be kinder to the tires to limit degradation in the hottest scenarios, the various updates brought during the year influenced this peculiarity of the single-seater, so much so that in Las Vegas the MLC60 initially struggled on this level .

Given the little degradation found during free practice and the improvement in times noticed once the tire had reached temperature, for Q1 McLaren opted for a particular approach, choosing to run the heat on a single set of soft tyres. “In FP3, we saw with Oscar that actually the third lap was faster and he did a fourth lap where he was as fast as the third. So, we convinced ourselves that the tires could repeat the lap time and that was the plan for Q1. We were also considering pitting for a second set, but the riders were both happy and the tires were in good condition, so we stayed on the same set”, said Andrea Stella.

A choice which, however, did not prove to be the correct one, partly because the tires showed signs of fatigue not seen in free practice, partly because between errors and traffic the drivers were unable to put together a lap with the unloaded car. In fact, to follow this strategy and continue laps in sequence without returning to the pits, McLaren took to the track with a good amount of fuel. “The moment we started the third lap [in Q1], we realized that the tires were wearing off, but by then it was too late to return to the pits. From free practice, and even during the session, there was nothing to indicate that mounting a second set was the best solution. We damaged the tires a lot, something we hadn’t noticed during free practice.”

“So, the main reason why we were eliminated in Q1 is definitely not the performance of the car, because thanks to the work done overnight, the performance improved, but rather the choices in terms of tire use in Q1 and the execution plan were not ideal.” In essence, the qualifying result did not represent the car’s true potential, given that the team still believed it had a car capable of fighting for Q3.

Recovery in the race

Starting from the back rows, McLaren was well aware that it would be a totally comeback race. Precisely for this reason the team chose to differentiate the strategy, opting for two different race tactics: if Lando Norris started on the medium, on the contrary Oscar Piastri was one of the few to start on the hard.

Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images Stewards assist Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, after his accident

The Englishman was unfortunately involved in a bad accident on the restart during the third lap, when he lost control of his MCL60 while he was trying to tackle a bump in the fast turn 11 with cold tires. passed by the medical center due to the violent impact against the barriers, Norris was transported to a nearby hospital for precautionary checks and was later discharged fortunately without consequences.

The Australian’s race was equally unfortunate, also compromised by a contact with Lewis Hamilton which led him to significantly anticipate his pit stop, thus not being able to exploit that set of hard tires as much as he would have liked. Well aware that it would have been impossible to finish the race with a set of medium tyres, Piastri was forced to fit the second available set of white stripe tyres: the arrival of the Safety Car then changed the plans, because it allowed all those who were on a different strategy to gain a significant advantage. For example, the two Alpines, who had started with the medium, at that point found themselves in a situation in which they had already broken the dual compound rule, thus being able to shoot until the checkered flag. Above all, Esteban Ocon benefited from this and managed the graining well to take an excellent fourth place.

“I think the timing of the Safety Car was pretty much perfect for the guys who stayed on the mediums at the start. If you look at [Esteban] Ocon, it worked perfectly for him, while I wish the rule of using two compounds didn’t exist, because I would have gone to the end on the hard tires and I think we had the pace to maintain fourth position, so it was a Sin. But the pace of the car was really a nice surprise”, explained Piastri, who in fact, with less than ten laps to go, was then forced to return to the pits to change to the medium and respect the double compound rule, which it dropped him from fourth to tenth place.

Photo by: Erik Junius Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60

Overall, although the pace was not on par with that shown by Ferrari and Red Bull, undoubtedly faster, in the moments in which Piastri was able to run in free air he actually showed a good pace which, in a linear race, undoubtedly it would have given him the opportunity to achieve a good points finish. If you look at the first ten laps following the Safety Car, in which the Australian had tires with about ten laps already under his belt and which had already faced the thermal cycle, Piastri was just three seconds behind Perez. A large but not excessive gap, which then increased when Verstappen took the lead, further lowering the pace.

Precisely for this reason there is a certain feeling of regret at McLaren: “It’s disappointing, it’s really a huge shame, because Oscar was absolutely brilliant. We knew the car was faster than in qualifying, but somehow today was a surprise in terms of our speed. It’s a shame that, having started the race on hard tyres, we then had to pit early due to contact with Hamilton,” added Stella.

“It was certainly not a favorable layout for our car. Certainly Oscar, and I’m sure it would be the same for Lando, seemed to use the hard tires very well. In fact, even at the start of the race and on the restarts, he was able to keep up with cars that had potentially faster compounds and was able to keep up with all the medium drivers.”