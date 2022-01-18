Dan Fallows will leave Red Bull to go to Aston Martin on April 2, 2022. The long dispute between the two teams ended with a negotiation agreement that seems to have satisfied the parties

Red Bull Technology and Aston Martin have reached an agreement that will oblige the aerodynamicist to remain in Milton Keynes until April 1, while he will be able to take up service in the Silverstone team as technical director the next day, canceling the period of live gardening.

Recall that Fallows in June 2021 had been made official as the new technical director of Aston Martin starting from 2022, but Red Bull had immediately blocked him believing that his contract provided for a six-month gardening that would start no earlier than 31 December 2022. As if to say that Dan would be operational for Aston Martin no earlier than July 1, 2023.

Meanwhile, Red Bull had moved Fallows from the RB18 project to the study of a road car. Two months later the aerodynamicist gave his resignation demanding an immediate exit from Milton Keynes due to his demotion.

The matter had ended in court and, although the aerodynamics had led the example of other Red Bull employees who had left the team without adequate notice, the judge of first instance had agreed that Red Bull wanted to protect the concepts of the new single-seater with ground effect avoiding that they could be brought into Aston Martin.

Pending a second hearing scheduled for January 25-28, the two sides have reached an out-of-court settlement. Dan will leave Red Bull where he had been in force since 2006 and was considered Adrian Newey’s right hand man.

Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing chief, said: “We would like to thank Dan for his many years of excellent work and wish him well for the future.”

Martin Whitmarsh, CEO of Aston Martin Performance Technologies, said: “We are delighted to have reached an agreement with Red Bull to release Dan from his contract early and look forward to joining the team.”

No one says how much it cost Aston Martin to appease the Milton Keynes team, but from what it looks like now they are all happy …