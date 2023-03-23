After just two races of the 2023 F1 season out of a total of 23 scheduled the cards on the table change with regard to the subscription to F1 TV in Italy. Below is the text of the email received by subscribers to the service which guaranteed use of the Grands Prix and numerous shots including the camera-cars from midnight the day after the race.

The text of the email

“We hope you have enjoyed the start of the 2023 season. We would like to inform you of a change to television access to F1 in Italy, San Marino and Vatican City which could impact the way you use your season ticket. We periodically make changes to the availability of features and content within the service to meet our obligations to our broadcast partners. Starting March 24, 2023, full event replays will no longer be available until January 1 of the following year. This includes full reruns of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix. You will still have access to the complete live timing (live timing), which includes the GPS map, radio broadcasts, sector and segment timing, as well as historic races from the F1 archive, pre- and post-race shows and more. all documentaries. We apologize for the inconvenience caused by this change. If you wish to cancel your subscription, you can do so by following the steps below. By canceling your subscription, no further payments will be made, but you will be able to continue using F1 TV until the end of the current payment period. If you wish to cancel your subscription immediately, you will be entitled to a refund pro rata for the scheduled season period that you will not be using. To request a refund, please contact our customer service team by 23rd April 2023. You can contact the team by visiting our customer service page, scrolling to the bottom and choosing your preferred contact method. Please note that we need the GPA number from the receipt and refunds can take up to 10 days to arrive in your account.”.

What changes in practice

The text is clear. Images relating to the 2023 events regarding the action on the track will not be available to subscribers if not from 1 January 2024 unlike what happened in the past where the ’embargo’ lasted only 24 hours.