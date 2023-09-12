All F1 TV times of the race F1 in Singaporeon the track of Marina Baywhich hosts the 15th race of the 2023 Formula 1 season. Compared to the past the track has been updated with a reduction of 4 corners, bringing the total from 23 to 19. The length has been shortened and the layout has changed slightly compared to 2022. From a technical/competitive point of view, in the Singapore race we could see a new dominance of the Red Bull in search of 15th consecutive victory with Max Verstappen who, in Monza, achieved the record of 10 successes in a row.

F1 Singapore 2023 timetables live SKY/Now and deferred TV8

The Italian F1 Grand Prix in Singapore can be seen live on TV on Sky And Nowwhile on TV8 Qualifying and race delays are scheduled.

Friday 15 September 2023 (FREE PRACTICES)

11.30-12.30: Free practice 1 (live on Sky Sport F1 and Now)

3.00pm-4.00pm: Free practice 2 (live on Sky Sport F1 and Now)

Saturday 16 September 2023 (FREE PRACTICES and QUALIFYING)

11.30-12.30: Free practice 3 (live on Sky Sport F1 and Now)

3.00pm-4.00pm: Qualifying (live on Sky Sport F1 and Now, postponed to 7.00pm on TV8)

Sunday 17 September 2023 (COMPETITION)

2.00pm: Race (live on Sky Sport F1 and Now, postponed to 7.00pm on TV8)

In Singapore, F1 cars race at night

F1 GP Singapore 2023 race times at Marina Bay

The Formula 1 race times in Singapore usually follow those of a GP in Europe, but the race takes place at night. Italy, in fact, is lagging behind 7 hours compared to Singapore time, with the green light starting at 2pm on Sunday 17 September.

The track on which the Formula 1 cars race is known as the “Marina Bay Street Circuit”. This urban circuit winds through the streets of downtown Singapore.

Top view of Marina Bay Circuit in Singapore

It is famous for being one of the circuits more challenging and spectacular on the Formula 1 calendar due to its unique characteristics, including the fact that the race takes place at night. Marina Bay is lit from beyond 1,600 LED light projectors designed in such a way as to avoid major visibility problems for pilots in the dark.

For the 2023 edition, the circuit layout has been changed for the fifth time, with the removal of a slow section from turn 16 to turn 19. Now, after turn 14, there is a fast stretch of around 400 m before a chicane that leads to the finish line.

The Singapore track has been modified, with the lap time being around twenty seconds shorter

This modification reduced the lap time by approximately twenty seconds and the circuit now has 19 corners instead of 23, a length of 4,928 km instead of 5,063 km and an increase from 61 to 62 laps. The race should last approx an hour and a half, compared to the two-hour limit of previous editions. Initially, this change was supposed to be implemented already in the 2022 edition of the race.

