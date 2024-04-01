All TV times of the Formula 1 race in Japanwhich runs on the historic one Suzuka track which hosts the fourth race of the 2024 Formula 1 season. This year, the race was brought forward to the start of the championship, whereas in the past it was the last and often decisive for awarding the title. There Ferrari arrives at Suzuka on the heels of the double achieved in Melbourne.

F1 Japan 2024 SKY/Now and TV8 schedules

The 2024 Japanese F1 Grand Prix can be seen live on TV on Sky And Now when in Italy it is 7 in the morningwhile on TV8 Qualifying and race delays are scheduled.

Friday 5 April 2024 (FREE PRACTICES)

04.30-05.30: Free practice 1 (live on Sky Sport F1 and Now)

08.00-09.00: Free practice 2 (live on Sky Sport F1 and Now)

Saturday April 6, 2024 (FREE PRACTICES and QUALIFICATIONS)

04.30-05.30: Free practice 3 (live on Sky Sport F1 and Now)

08.00-09.00: Qualifying (live on Sky Sport F1 and Now, postponed to 10.00 on TV8)

Sunday April 7, 2024 (COMPETITION)

07.00: Race (live on Sky Sport F1 and Now, postponed to 2.00 pm on TV8)

The race in Japan is scheduled for 7.00 am Italian time on Sunday 7 April 2024

Japanese GP, details of the F1 circuit

Built by Honda inside a playground near Suzuka, Japan, the Suzuka circuit became a staple for Formula 1 in the 1980s and later for the world championship. Long 5,807 meters and with 53 laps of the raceis known for the variety of its curves, from hairpin bends like theHairpin to fast corners like the 130R. Loved by drivers, it is the only circuit to have one figure 8 conformationwith an underpass and an overpass.

The map of the Suzuka track in Japan

The absolute record of the circuit is 1'27″064set by Sebastian Vettel on Ferrari in 2019, while in the race the record of 1'30″983 and of Lewis Hamilton, who achieved it again in 2019 at the wheel of the Mercedes-AMG W10. Suzuka has often been instrumental in awarding the Formula 1 title, as in 1987 when Nelson Piquet he became world champion.

In the three-year period 1988-1990, Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost they clashed in epic duels, with Senna winning in 1988 but being disqualified in 1989, while in 1990 he rammed Prost to obtain the title. Again at Suzuka, Senna won his third title in 1991. In 1996, Damon Hill he imposed himself on Jacques Villeneuvewhile the 1998 and 1999 editions saw triumph Mika Häkkinen.

In 2023 the race in Japan was won by Max Verstappen

In 2000, Michael Schumacher he brought Ferrari back to victory, while in 2022 Max Verstappen won the title for the second time in a row. In 2009 Suzuka returned to host the Japanese Grand Prix. In 2011, Button he won but Vettel reconfirmed himself as world champion. The 2024 edition is sadly known for the fatal accident of Jules Bianchi.

