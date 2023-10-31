Here are the TV times 19th stage of the 2023 Formula 1 season in Brazilwhich takes place on Interlagos track. For the third to last weekend of the season, the format is adopted for the last time Sprint Racewhich on Saturdays includes Shootout and the Sprint Race. At the circuit near the city of Sao Paulo, the focus is on the fight for second place in the Constructors’ Championship Between Mercedes, Ferrari And McLaren.

Formula 1 2023: Mexico City GP

The latter has significantly come closer to the other teams after a difficult start to the season. As in previous races, the main scene will likely be dominated by Max Verstappenwho is chasing his 17th victory of the season.

F1 Brazil 2023 timetables live SKY/Now and deferred TV8

The Brazilian F1 Grand Prix can be seen live on TV on Sky And Now when in Italy it is 18.00 on 5 November 2023while on TV8 all the deferrals of the Sprint Race weekend are scheduled.

Friday November 3, 2023 (FREE PRACTICES and QUALIFICATIONS)

3.30pm-4.30pm: Free practice 1 (live Sky Sport F1/Now)

7.00pm-8.00pm: Qualifying (live Sky Sport F1/Now, postponed to 10.00pm TV8)

Saturday November 4, 2023 (SPRINT SHOOTOUT and SPRINT RACE)

3.00pm: Sprint Shootout (live Sky Sport F1/Now, postponed to 7.30pm TV8)

7.30pm: Sprint Race (live Sky Sport F1/Now, postponed to 9.30pm TV8)

Sunday 5 November 2023 (RACE)

6.00pm: Race (live Sky Sport F1/ Now, postponed to 9.30pm TV8)

The Brazilian F1 GP starts at 6.00 pm Italian time

Brazilian GP, ​​details of the F1 circuit

The Formula 1 Grand Prix race time in Brazil is at 6pm for live broadcast on Sky and Now and at 9.30pm for the deferred broadcast on TV8. The Brazilian race is held on the Interlagos circuit, famous for its challenging corners and height differences which test the pilots’ skills. The name “Interlagos” derives from its position between two lakes, the Guarapiranga Lake and the Billings Lake.

The circuit, located 800 meters above sea level, has a length of 4,309 km and consists of 71 laps during the race. This is a historic track with Counterclockwiseincluding fast sectors and high-speed corners, like the famous one Yes Senna. With the exception ofArquibancadaa long climb to the left, the other 15 corners are relatively short, reducing lateral stress on the tires and placing the emphasis on the cars’ traction and braking.

The Interlagos circuit seen from above

The absolute record of the Interlagos track is Lewis Hamiltonwhich achieved pole position in 1’07″281 in 2018, while the fastest lap in the race is 1’10″540 and was established by Valtteri Bottas in the same year. In the latest edition of 2022, George Russell on Mercedes he won the Brazilian race, obtaining his first career victory, with Lewis Hamiltonteammate, in second place and Carlos Sainz Jr. on Ferrari in third.

