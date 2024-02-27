There 2024 Formula 1 World Championship season officially begins in Bahrain at the circuit Sakhir. This race marks the start of a record season with a total of 24 Grands Prix, the longest calendar in the history of Formula 1. Sakhir runway also hosted pre-season testing, where the new Ferrari SF-24 it set the fastest time on two of the three days of testing.

F1 Bahrain 2024 SKY/Now and TV8 schedules

Compared to 2023, the race in Bahrain is brought forward by one day to respect the start of Ramadan, together with qualifying and free practice. The weekend begins Thursday February 29, 2024 with the first two rounds of free practice, and then continuing on Friday 1 March with Free Practice 3 and qualifying.

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 World Champion

The race takes place on Saturday March 2nd at 4.00 pm Italian timewith live TV on Sky And Nowwhile on TV8 the delayed qualifying and race broadcasts are broadcast.

Thursday 29 February 2024 (FREE PRACTICES)

12.30–13.30: Free practice 1 (live on Sky Sport F1 and Now)

4.00pm–5.00pm: Free practice 2 (live on Sky Sport F1 and Now)

Friday 01 March 2024 (FREE PRACTICES AND QUALIFICATIONS)

1.30pm-2.30pm: Free practice 3 (live on Sky Sport F1 and Now)

5.00pm-6.00pm: Qualifying (live on Sky Sport F1, postponed to 10.00pm on TV8)

Sunday 02 March 2024 (COMPETITION)

4.00pm: Race (live on Sky Sport F1, postponed to 9.30pm on TV8)

The race in Bahrain in 2024 will be held on Saturday instead of Sunday

Bahrain GP, ​​details of the F1 circuit

The opening Grand Prix of the 2024 Formula 1 will take place in Bahrainon the track of Sakhir, a 5,412 km long circuit in the desert. The race consists of 57 laps and covers a total distance of 308,238 km. The track has 15 corners, 9 on the right and 6 on the left, with a significant temperature range that varies by up to 15 degrees between day and evening. The track record in qualifying belongs to Lewis Hamilton in 2020 with 1'27″264while the record lap in the race was set by Pedro de La Rosa in 2005 with 1'31″447.

The Sakhir track hosting the first race of the 2024 F1 season

The teams arrive at the first round of the season with a lot of data available on the behavior of the car-tyre package on a track characterized by a very abrasive asphalt, where traction and braking stability are crucial factors for performance, both on a single lap and over long distances. The windoften influential on the behavior of cars, can lead sand on the track and make the track unpredictable.

For Hamilton, 2024 is his last year at Mercedes, from 2025 he will be a Ferrari driver

Also thanks to this variable, the Bahrain Grand Prix is ​​traditionally one of the events more spectacularwith several overtaking opportunities, especially in the curves 1, 4 and 11, and various tactical strategies influenced by tire degradation. In 2023 Max Verstappen he took both pole and the final victory.

Read also:

→ 2024 F1 Calendar

→ Formula 1 timetables

→ F1 driver and constructor points as assigned

→ Sprint Race how it works

→ LIVE F1 Times

→ F1 NEWS

→ New F1 Power Unit Regulations 2026

→ What do you think about the F1 season? Drop by F1 discussions on the FORUM!