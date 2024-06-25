F1 times of Austrian GP 2024the eleventh race of the Formula 1 season, which takes place on Red Bull Ring track, home of the Austrian GP since 1997, initially known as A1. This race will be crucial to understanding the current ones power relationswith the McLaren which threatens the leadership of Red Bull. The latter, despite no longer being the best single-seater, continues to win thanks to the talent of Max Verstappen. There Ferrari instead, after the success in Monaco, it has fallen down the hierarchy and now seems to be there fourth force in the World Cupalso behind the Mercedes.

F1 Austria 2024 SKY/Now and TV8 schedules

The Austrian Formula 1 Grand Prix 2024 we run with the formula of Sprint Race and can be seen live on TV on Sky And Now streaming. On TV8 the deferred broadcasts of the Sprint Race and the race are broadcast. The start of the Red Bull Ring race is scheduled for 3pm.

Friday 28 June 2024 (FREE PRACTICES and SPRINT QUALIFYING)

12.30-13.30: Free practice 1 (live on Sky Sport F1)

4.30pm: Sprint Qualifying (live on Sky Sport F1 and Now)

Saturday June 29, 2024 (SPRINT RACE and QUALIFYING)

12.00-12.30: Sprint Race (live on Sky Sport F1)

4.00pm-5.00pm: Qualifying (live on Sky Sport F1 and Now, postponed to 6.00pm on TV8)

Sunday 30 June 2024 (RACE)

3.00pm: Race (live on Sky Sport F1 and Now, postponed to 8.00pm on TV8)

The Sprint Race formula returns to Austria

Austrian GP, ​​details of the F1 circuit

The Austrian Grand Prix takes place on Red Bull Ring, a 4,318 meter long circuit with 10 corners, seven of which are right and two left. The race is held over a distance of 71 laps.

Red Bull Ring F1 circuit

Located in Styria, the track has hosted several editions of the Austrian Grand Prix and is originally known as Österreichringthen renovated and renamed A1-Ring in 1996. In 2011, Red Bull acquired and renovated the circuit, which is now surrounded by a picturesque Alpine landscape.

The Red Bull Ring is characterized by long straights And fast corners, which challenge the skills of drivers and teams. The races are demanding due to the strong acceleration and stress on the tyres.

The race in Austria in 2023 was won by Max Verstappen

The absolute track record is Valtteri Bottas on Mercedes-AMG with a time of 1’02″939 in 2020 qualifying. Fastest race time is 1’05″619obtained by Carlos Sainz in 2020 while driving for McLaren.

Read also:

→ 2024 F1 Calendar

→ 2024 F1 Drivers and Constructors Rankings

→ Formula 1 timetables

→ F1 driver and constructor points as assigned

→ Sprint Race how it works

→ LIVE F1 Times

→ F1 NEWS

→ F1 Regulations 2026

→ What do you think about the F1 season? Drop by F1 discussions on the FORUM!