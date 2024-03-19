The third race of the 2024 Formula 1 season is scheduled in Australia on the circuit of Albert Park. The first two events took place in the Middle East and saw the Red Bull with Max Verstappen dominate unchallenged, while the Ferrari confirmed itself as second force, despite never managing to undermine the leadership of the world champions. In Australia, Carlo Sainz returns to the track after having to give up the race in Saudi Arabia due to health problems, leaving the wheel to the young rookie Oliver Bearman.

F1 2024 Australian GP schedules SKY, NOW and TV8

On TV, the 2024 Australian GP weekend from Melbourne can only be seen live on Sky and streaming on Nowwith the green light going off at 05:00 Italian on Sunday 24 March 2024. On TV8 the recordings of the qualifying and the race are broadcast on tape, respectively at 10:00 and at 2pm.

Friday 22 March 2024 (FREE PRACTICES)

2.30-3.30: Free practice 1 (live on Sky F1 and Now)

6.00-7.00: Free practice 2 (live on Sky F1 and Now)

Saturday 23 March 2024 (FREE PRACTICES and QUALIFYING)

2.30-3.30: Free practice 3 (live on Sky F1 and Now)

6.00-7.00: Qualifying (live on Sky F1 and Now/delayed at 10.00 on TV8)

Sunday 24 March 2024 (RACE)

5.00: Race (live on Sky F1 and Now/delayed to 2.00 pm on TV8)

In Australia Verstappen is aiming for a third consecutive victory

Australian GP 2024, details of the Melbourne track

The Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix is ​​held in Melbourne on the city track Albert Park, which in the past was the place of inaugural race of the season. Since he was moved from Adelaide to Melbourne in 1996the Australian Grand Prix has usually opened the season, with a few exceptions such as in 2006 and 2010, when the first race was held in Bahrain.

The circuit of approx 5,278 km is characterized by many corners and a few long straights, with the Grand Prix taking place over a distance of 58 laps. In 2022, the streets of Albert Park were resurfaced, introducing metal inclusions to improve tire grip on tarmac known to be smoother than that of other circuits.

The layout of the Albert Park track in Australia

Max Verstappen of Red Bull, which won the race in 2023, holds the lap record on the new track configuration in qualifying (1'16″732) while in the race it is Sergio Perez (1'20″235). Michael Schumacher instead he holds the record for victories in the Australian Grand Prix, of which 4 all in Melbourne, driving for Ferrari. There Ferrari got a total of 10 winswhile the McLaren they won 11, making them the most successful team.

McLaren also holds the record for the number of pole positionwith 10, while Lewis Hamilton he obtained pole position several times (8). As for podium placings, Ferrari and McLaren they are both in first place with 26 podiums each, while Hamilton leads the individual rankings with 10 top-three finishes.

In 2023 the Australian GP was won by Max Verstappen

It is notable that the Red Bull he has only won in Melbourne twice: in 2011 with Sebastian Vettel and last year with Max Verstappen.

