Here are the TV times of the race F1 in Qatar at Losailthe 16th stage of the 2023 Formula 1 seasonwith the formula of Sprint Race. The race makes its return after two years and could mark the victory for Max Verstappen in the Drivers’ Championshipwith the possibility of conquering the third consecutive title already during the Sprint Race on Saturday. The only challenger is Sergio Perezand Verstappen needs just three points more than his teammate to secure the championship crown.

The focus in Qatar is on the fight for second place in the Constructors’ Championship. Red Bull he already won the title in Japan, but Mercedes And Ferrari they compete for the position of honor, separated by 20 points in favor of the German team.

Verstappen could celebrate his third World Title in Qatar

F1 Qatar 2023 timetables live SKY/Now and deferred TV8

The Italian F1 Grand Prix of Qatar can be seen live on TV on Sky And Now when in Italy it is 7.00pm on 8 October 2023while on TV8 all the deferrals of the Sprint Race weekend are scheduled.

Friday 6 October 2023 (FREE PRACTICES and QUALIFYING)

3.30pm-4.30pm: Free practice 1 (live Sky Sport F1/Now)

7.00pm-8.00pm: Qualifying (live Sky Sport F1/Now, postponed to 10.00pm TV8)

Saturday 7 October 2023 (SPRINT SHOOTOUT and SPRINT RACE)

3.00pm: Sprint Shootout (live Sky Sport F1/Now, postponed to 7.30pm TV8)

7.30pm-8.30pm: Sprint Race (live Sky Sport F1/Now, postponed to 9.30pm TV8)

Sunday 8 October 2023 (RACE)

7.00pm: Race (live Sky Sport F1/ Now, postponed to 10.00pm TV8)

The start of the Qatar GP is scheduled for 7.00 pm Italian time

F1 GP Qatar 2023 Losail race times

The times of the Formula 1 GP in Qatar are programmed to have the race take place in nocturnalwith the green light which in Italy starts at 7.00pm on Sunday, October 8, 2023 (8pm local time). Saturday is dedicated to Sprint Race at 7.30 pm, preceded by the qualification Sprint Shootout at 3.00 pm. The Formula 1 Grand Prix is ​​held on the track of Losaillocated in the heart of desert about 23 km from Doha. For this reason the track is surrounded by artificial grass to limit the influx of sand from the nearby desert.

One of the main characteristics of the circuit, also used for MotoGP races, is that of being equipped with a artificial lightingwhich allows the competitions to be played Night.

The Losail runway was built in the desert and is about 23 km from Doha

The track in detail measures approx 5.4 km in length, with the longest straight it reaches 1,068 meters. The race takes place on 57 laps and the overall lap record is 1’20″827set by Lewis Hamilton in 2021 during the qualifying session, which allowed him to obtain pole position. The fastest time during the race, however, was 1’23″196also recorded in 2021 by Max Verstappen. The only Qatar Grand Prix held so far was won by the English Mercedes driver.

