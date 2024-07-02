GP schedules of Great Britain 2024twelfth race of the 2024 Formula 1 seasonthe third consecutive after those in Spain And Austriawhich is disputed on the Silverstone track. In McLaren’s home race the duel between Max Verstappen And Landon Norrisafter the controversial epilogue of the Red Bull Ringwhen the two came into contact and the Dutchman was unsportsmanlike, going a little over the top.

F1 Great Britain 2024 Schedule SKY/Now and TV8

The Formula 1 British Grand Prix 2024 It is visible on live TV on Sky And Now streaming. On TV8 the qualifying and race delays are broadcast. The start of the F1 race at Silverstone is scheduled for 15.00, on Sunday 7 July.

Friday 5 July 2024 (FREE PRACTICE)

1.30pm-2.30pm: Free practice 1 (live on Sky Sport F1)

17.00-18.00: Free practice 2 (live on Sky Sport F1)

Saturday 6 July 2024 (FREE PRACTICE and QUALIFYING)

12.30-13.30: Free practice 3 (live on Sky Sport F1)

16.00-17.00 Qualifying (live on Sky Sport F1 and Now, delayed to 19.45 on TV8)

Sunday 7 July 2024 (RACE)

16.00: Race (live on Sky Sport F1 and Now, delayed to 19.30 on TV8)

Lando Norris is Max Verstappen’s most fearsome opponent

British GP F1 Circuit Details

Silverstone Circuit is one of the most historic and iconic Formula 1. Located in Northamptonshire, England, it is famous for hosting the first Formula 1 Grand Prix in 1950starting a long tradition of exciting and spectacular races.

Silverstone extends for 5.891 km and includes 18 curves, 10 of which are right and 8 left. The race takes place over a distance of 52 lapsfor a total of 306.198 km. The circuit, which is covered in clockwiseis known for its capacity to host around 150,000 spectators, offering one of the most electrifying atmospheres on the Formula 1 calendar.

Silverstone F1 Circuit

The Silverstone circuit layout is also famous for its fast curves hey long straights. Among the most famous sections are Maggotts And Beckettsa series of fast corners that require precision and control from the drivers.

There Copse curve is another of the main attractions, being tackled almost at maximum speed, while the Stowe Curvedownhill, arrives after the long straight Hangar and represents a significant technical challenge. Over the years, Silverstone has undergone several changes to improve safety and the flow of the race. The last major overhaul of the track dates back to 2010, when the new section “Arena”. This modification made the circuit more technical and increased the length of the lap.

In 2023 the Silverstone race was won by Verstappen ahead of Norris

The all-time track record at Silverstone is 1’24″303set by Lewis Hamilton in qualifying in 2020. The fastest race lap is 1’27″097scored by Max Verstappen in the same edition.

