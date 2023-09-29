Now it no longer makes sense to choose between the two: Viaplay and F1 TV Pro. Just do both. Or just F1 TV Pro.

Life used to be simple. You turned on RTL 5 and then Ruud ter Weijde did the preview with Mike Hezemans (Tom Coronel was racing at the time), Olav Mol did the race and Allard Kalff was the pit reporter. Olav Mol could then ‘play’ with the advertisements. The enthusiastic F1 commentator did this cleverly: with safety car situations he briefly switched on a few commercial breaks. This so that you could watch the final piece (Schumacher winning).

Nowadays you can follow the race through multiple channels. Every race we go through the options with you and there are quite a few. The two most important are Viaplay and F1 TV.

Viaplay is a streaming service that, in addition to series and films, also broadcasts sports (Formula 1 and football) and games (dart). F1 TV is the platform of Formula 1 itself. In many cases you have to choose which service you use, because in both cases they are not cheap options.

ViaPlay and F1 TV Pro will collaborate

But Viaplay now makes it a lot more interesting. F1 TV Pro is now part of Viaplay! Or wait, we have to word that a little more precisely. If you are a Viaplay customer, you can use F1 TV Pro in the Netherlands. This service will start in season 2024, so next year.

They also let their ambassador speak at Viaplay:

I am proud of the unique content that we produce in collaboration with Viaplay for both fans in the Netherlands and the rest of the world. It is good news that Viaplay and F1 TV Pro will be working together so that Dutch viewers can enjoy even more action every race weekend. Max Verstappen, son of former teammate Enrique Bernoldi.

According to Viaplay, the collaboration is supported by an innovative business model that allows both parties to grow. We really have no idea what they mean by that. We do understand the collaboration, because Viaplay in particular is under fire.

The company in general is not doing too well, but it is in the Netherlands and that is mainly due to one man: Max Verstappen. Without Verstappen, Prince Bernhard Jr really wouldn’t want to play F1 in his backyard and without Verstappen, Viaplay wouldn’t be pumping millions into this project. You would almost want to exempt Max Verstappen from any tax obligation when you see how he keeps the Dutch economy running.

Why?

Of course there is also an elephant in the, er, room. Viaplay’s commentary is certainly not without controversy. The ‘analysts’ are people who tested an F1 car 15-20 years ago or worked in the rearguard for a season or two. Although the racing commentary itself is skilled, it is as exciting as the spoken one Wikipedia page of the slipper animal (that’s a joke @edgenot from the undersigned).

With F1 TV Pro, in addition to the different cameras, you also get the option to choose International Commentary. The only thing we wonder: why? Because the people who have F1 TV will want to stay with it.

They don’t really need Viaplay. That’s why we’re curious about two things. First, what will the price be? Will that remain 15.99 euros per month? Or do they increase it? Secondly, we are very curious whether you can still get F1 TV Pro next year, or whether Viaplay is the only option.

