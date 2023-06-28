Not just Sebastian Vettel and Daniel Ricciardo. In the Formula Nurburgring event organized by Red Bull in which the Formula 1 cars will descend on one of the most famous tracks in the world, there will be another driver from the top automotive category, namely Yuki Tsunoda.

It was announced earlier this month that four-time F1 world champion Sebastian Vettel would make his cockpit return in a top-flight car for the showcase event in Germany on 9 September. For the German it will be a blast from the past, as he will drive the Red Bull RB7, the car with which he dominated the 2011 season, in what was probably one of his finest seasons in Formula 1. That car designed by Adrian Newey won 12 races and obtained 18 pole positions out of 19 appointments.

As in the event completed at Silverstone last season where he drove a 1992 Williams FW14B to celebrate the anniversary of Nigel Mansell’s victory, the car that Vettel will drive on the legendary “Ring” track will use sustainable fuels to minimize emissions. Meanwhile, his former Red Bull teammate Daniel Ricciardo will drive the 2012 Red Bull RB8.

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04 Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

This event also marks the return of Formula 1 cars to the Nordschleife since the 2013 Nurburgring 24 Hours weekend, when seven-time F1 world champion Michael Schumacher drove his 2011 Mercedes W02, which his son will test at Goodwood in a few week.

Alongside Ricciardo and Vettel there will also be Yuki Tsunoda, who however will not drive a Formula 1 single-seater. In fact, the Japanese AlphaTauri driver will be driving a Honda NSX GT3 Evo: “I’ve never driven at the Nurburgring before now, so I’m really looking forward to the September event”.

“I can’t wait to ride it with my Honda NSX GT3 Evo, an incredible car and a winning machine at the highest level of GT3 competition. The Nordschleife is a legendary circuit, I just tested it in the Gran Turismo video game and I was already liked it a lot”.

Notably, current driver Tsunoda has been added to the lineup, while reigning F1 double champion Max Verstappen has been denied the chance to attend the event by Helmut Marko. In fact, the consultant to the Anglo-German company promptly ruled out this possibility due to the risk that the Dutchman would try to “seek the limit” by chasing the lap record, which is 5 minutes and 19.55 seconds and was set by Timo Bernhard aboard the Porsche 919 Hybird Evo project in 2018.