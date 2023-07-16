The big news of the week at AlphaTauri is definitely the changeover between Nyck De Vries and Daniel Ricciardo, with the Australian returning to a car from the Faenza team after ten years. The Perth driver will find himself in a complex situation, given that at the moment the Italian team is in last place in the championship standings with only two points, both won by Yuki Tsunoda between Australia and Azerbaijan.

There is no shortage of challenges, also because the recently introduced innovations do not seem to have brought the desired effects, as confirmed by the Japanese driver himself. Indeed, on the occasion of the Silverstone appointment, AlphaTauri presented itself with a substantial package of technical innovations aimed at intervening on some of the weak points of the car, such as the instability at the rear axle in particular types of corners, one of the aspects which, for example, had put De Vries in crisis.

The bellies have also been revised with a more excavated undercut under the radiator vents to increase the flow towards the rear of the car, to which is added a partially revised bottom and a redesigned engine hood. The same goes for other elements of the rear, modified so that the slipstream of the tires has fewer harmful effects on the efficiency of the diffuser.

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04 Photo by: Erik Junius

New is the medium-duty rear wing with a spoon-shaped main profile and an almost flat moving flap. The goal is to reduce drag, an aspect that the team from Faenza has always paid for during this championship: due to the low top speeds, the engineers have often been forced to focus on lighter set-ups, which, however, they then paid for with a lack of downforce when cornering.

However, for now all these innovations have not given the results initially hoped for, as confirmed by those who have had the opportunity to test them directly on the track: “So far, we cannot see the results that indicate that we are improving clearly”, said Tsunoda over the British weekend.

As explained by the Japanese driver, there have actually been some improvements regarding the handling and other aspects of the single-seater, but these have not translated into a high-level result, also because some updates have not worked as hoped.

“We definitely got a couple of advantages in some situations, but in others we didn’t get the improvements we expected. So, we need to analyze the situation thoroughly.”

However, Jonathan Eddolls explained that the numbers obtained from track tests actually seem to be in line with those obtained in the wind tunnel, but some set-up problems did not allow us to fully express their potential, especially on Friday, as much as the problems of overheating of the tires put the front in crisis. However, the cooler temperatures on Saturday and Sunday did not significantly improve the situation, also due to a problem that slowed Tsunoda down throughout the race.

“The analysis has shown that the update is working well. We made further changes to the car in FP2, but it is fair to say that we have not achieved a good balance with either car, mainly due to the front problems, which here lose a lot of time.The high track temperatures (on Friday) accentuated the overheating of the tyres, with a consequent lack of grip at the front”, Eddols recounted.

The hope is that the situation can be reversed in Hungary, a track with particular characteristics. While it is true that there are numerous sections where you need to be able to count on good overall smoothness, there are also numerous traction sections, an area in which AlphaTauri has shown some encouraging signs, as seen in Azerbaijan. Furthermore, there will be more low-speed corners, where the AT04 showed a few less difficulties than the fast sections: “In Hungary, hopefully, the situations will probably be better. There are more low speed corners, which we have been good at in the past few races, so hopefully that works out. We’ll see how it goes.”