For several years the future of the AlphaTauri has been the subject of considerable speculation, which has intensified this season due to the team’s disappointing results. After a 2022 in the shade and the numerous promises of the engineers during the winter break, Franz Tost and Helmut Marko expected something more from the Faenza team, which however did not achieve the desired objectives.

For this reason, in recent months it has been decided to reorganize the management and technical structure of the team. The most important news is certainly that of the farewell of Franz Tost and the arrival, still to be defined as regards the times, of Laurent Mekies as new Team Principal, to which must be added the entry of Peter Bayer as CEO .

Helmut Marko confirmed that the decision has been made to keep AlphaTauri within the group, but the focus of operations will move to the UK, closer to parent company Red Bull, where the team currently already has technicians. This will allow the team to continue to strengthen the department in Bicester and to improve the synergy with Red Bull, thus also being able to contain costs. However, the head office will remain in Faenza, where the team has its own facilities.

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Talking about these innovations was one of the two team riders, Yuki Tsunoda, who explained the path that led to the change of technical direction. After a disappointing 2022, Red Bull had decided to trust the team again, guaranteeing a period of time in which, however, important progress was required. Improvements that did not arrive, prompting the Milton Keynes house to carry out a profound revision of the managerial and technical structure of AlphaTauri: “Certainly, especially with regard to the performances we have seen in the last two years, they were not quite at the level we wanted, above all last year. So I think we probably thought we needed to change something.”

“They had given us the chance to work for another year, but the situation hasn’t improved much, so I think it’s a good thing to have a much closer connection between Red Bull and AlphaTauri. It probably should have been like this already three years ago. But anyway. I’m quite optimistic. I think more collaboration with Red Bull should be better overall,” said the Japanese.

The orientation is clear: to be based as much as possible on the work completed by Red Bull, obviously within the limits imposed by the regulations. Marko also revealed that the extensive reorganization will also extend to AlphaTauri, with the team changing its name following the arrival of new sponsors. Tsunoda explained that, although he was clearly aware of the news in terms of technical and management organization, he actually had not been informed of the name change. “As a name I don’t know what’s going to happen, I just heard it. Actually, it was the first time I saw that it will change, so it won’t affect me much, I think. So let’s see how it goes.”

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04 Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Among the positive aspects of this season there is precisely the form of the young Japanese, who stood out for some good performances, reaching the points zone on several occasions despite an AT04 that didn’t prove to be particularly fast. Being the most experienced rider in the team after the farewell of Pierre Gasly, Tsunoda had to take on more responsibility: “I would say that I feel more at ease. And I would say that the mentality is a bit different, as if I have a clearer goal of what I have to do and I know what my precise role is in the team.”

“It’s Nyck’s first year in Formula 1, while I’m in my third year in this team. So I know I can help them more than any other rider in choosing which direction to take and I feel more responsible. At the same time I enjoy living this kind of situation. And I can say that the team counts on me more than last year. So I’m happy with it. I feel responsible, that makes me even better, with a stronger mentality in the race, a better approach, better preparation, so I’m happy with that,” added Tsunoda.

The Japanese also revealed that in recent weeks he has spoken on several occasions with Helmut Marko, who said he was satisfied with the performance of the young AlphaTauri standard bearer: “We’ve talked constantly and so far he’s very satisfied with the performance, so he’s very happy” .