At the end of qualifying there were still some elements that needed to be clarified, such as the investigation against Yuki Tsunoda for having hindered Lewis Hamilton in Q2. After listening to both sides reviewing the various footage and data available to them, the stewards determined that the AlphaTauri driver failed to move satisfactorily from the ideal dry line into turn 13, thus disturbing the Mercedes driver .

For this, the AlphaTauri driver received a three-place grid penalty, which will force him to start from 17th on the grid, promoting Haas’ Nico Hulkenberg, Alfa Romeo’s Zhou Guanyu by one box and Esteban Ocon of Alpine, while the seven-time world champion will remain 13th.

Reading the official statement, the stewards noted that: “Tsunoda was on the dry race line coming out of turn 13 and was preparing for his flying lap and hindered Hamilton. Tsunoda explained that he was overtaken by a other car and decided to keep a slow pace to increase the gap. According to the stewards, Tsunoda clearly had the ability to stay off the racing line and therefore it is an impediment.”

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04 Photo by: Dom Romney / Motorsport Images

Another case is the one that involved Lance Stroll, who avoided a penalty for having hindered Hamilton himself in Q1. The last episode, on the other hand, is the one that saw Carlos Sainz and Oscar Piastri as protagonists in spite of himself: having pushed the McLaren driver onto the grass, the FIA ​​decided to assign the first reprimand of the season to the Spaniard and a fine of 5,000 euros to Ferrari for not having adequately warned the pilot.

The stewards met both riders and judged Sainz’s maneuver “potentially dangerous”, who “immediately moved to the ideal line” after exiting the pit lane, thus crossing Piastri’s trajectory who ended up on the grass . According to the FIA, only the McLaren’s Australian’s evasive actions prevented contact. In fact, listening to the radio communications, the marshals were able to ascertain that the track engineer did not warn Sainz in time, but only when it was already too late.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

“By comparison, Sainz was warned not to cross the white line at the pit exit, and was not warned about Piastri until he was already alongside, the stewards’ statement read.

“Sainz explained that he briefly saw Piastri as he went into turn 1 exiting the pits and understood that Piastri was driving a slow lap. From then on, he never saw Piastri again due to the cars blind spot. He also explained that he was trying to get to the drying line as fast as possible.”