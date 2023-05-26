Formula 1 driver Yuki Tsunoda believes AlphaTauri staff who were “concerned” about the team’s future can “fully focus” on racing now that a sale of the team has been ruled out.

Helmut Marko, a consultant to Red Bull, which owns the AlphaTauri team, revealed earlier this week that, contrary to speculation that has emerged in recent months, the Faenza-based team will not be sold. However, some changes will still be made: the head office will still remain in Emilia-Romagna, given that the factory is equipped and well underway, but part of the staff will be relocated to the United Kingdom.

Speaking to Motorsport.com’s sister website Formel1.de, Marko explained that the team’s Italian base will remain the main hub for team management operations, but that the Bicester facility, home to the current aerodynamics department it will expand. All this will further strengthen the synergy with the parent company Red Bull.

Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri, Franz Tost, Team Principal, Scuderia AlphaTauri, Dr. Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool See also Djokovic: 5 reasons why he is almost "invincible" to his young rivals

The Austrian said: “The decision has been made. AlphaTauri will remain fully owned by Red Bull and will continue to be managed as a junior team. The collaboration with Red Bull Racing will be closer, also in terms of cost cap and synergies. “.

As often as there have been rumors about the team’s future, these rumors have increased over the last year and a half following the team’s disappointing results following the switch to ground effect cars, in stark contrast to the 2020 and 2021 seasons, where the team from Faenza has collected great satisfactions. Red Bull’s new chief executive, Oliver Mintzlaff, said he was dissatisfied with the team’s performance and the inability to boost the AlphaTauri brand identity through the popularity of F1. Ideas also highlighted by Helmut Marko himself, who had hinted at a certain dissatisfaction with the performance of the Italian team.

Rumors that have also created some internal concern, as revealed by Tsunoda, AlphaTauri driver since 2021. However, after Marko’s recent reassurances and with less pressure on the future, team personnel will be able to return to focus exclusively on track performance.

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“It’s good for AlphaTauri, especially for the engineers and mechanics. Now they can focus fully on the races. Surely most of the mechanics and engineers were a bit worried. So, it’s definitely good,” explained the Japanese questioned in about Marko’s recent reassurances.

“I think it’s the right decision for Red Bull, because with Toro Rosso [oggi AlphaTauri] they have a story behind them. It’s sad that you can erase these things. It’s a little different, so that’s good. And obviously [è un bene] for me: at least I don’t have to worry about it”.