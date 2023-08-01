For Yuki Tsunoda, the Belgian weekend was full of ups and downs, between a disappointing Saturday due to some mistakes, and a Sunday which, on the contrary, reserved some great satisfaction.

After the subdued weekend in Budapest, where he hadn’t been able to find the feeling with the car and had been penalized by some strategic choices that hadn’t borne fruit, the story changed at Spa, also giving the youngster a good dose of confidence Japanese.

Certain set-up choices, as well as some small errors on the flying lap in the shootout and a spin at the beginning of the sprint to avoid hitting an opponent at the last braking point, compromised Saturday in an important way, taking him away from his teammate. who had instead concluded with a good tenth place.

Tsunoda’s spin in the Saturday afternoon sprint at the last chicane Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

However, in the race, also thanks to an episode at the start, when he managed to slip through a small crevice several opponents who had been blocked behind Oscar Piastri, who was involved in an accident in the very first metres, Tsunoda immediately managed to conquer several positions, taking so in seventh place.

This allowed the young AlphaTauri driver to overtake, at least initially, Lando Norris, Lance Stroll, Pierre Gasly and George Russell, being able to breathe without ending up in traffic. “The start was good, especially in the first stint we were flying, I think the pace of the Astons was very similar [al nostro]. And I think the first stint was crucial to get the final point, because Alpine was still much faster than us.”

In fact, once he overtook a Carlos Sainz in evident difficulty with a big damage to the bottom, Tsunoda found himself in sixth position, with the possibility of dictating his own pace. The stop during the ninth lap, in an attempt not to suffer an undercut by Alex Albon, however did not prevent the Williams standard bearer from exploiting the high top speeds of his single-seater to pass Tsunoda, however recovering the position one lap later with a nice overtaking on the outside at Les Combes.

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04 Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

From that moment on, the goal was to resist and maintain the position on the Alpines, even if another good maneuver outside turn five, this time however suffered by Esteban Ocon, relegated the Japanese to the tenth place, the last valid to get a point. In the final stages, Tsunoda managed to keep up with Gasly, who, after a long comeback built on a one-stop strategy, was unable to close the gap on the AlphaTauri rider, finishing about two seconds behind.

“I’m really, really happy. First of all the team did a fantastic job, the car was flying today and actually our target was Sunday. So I knew we would struggle in the rain. But even with the rain it wasn’t bad, and I was able to put the car in eleventh position [si riferisce alla qualifica del venerdì pomeriggio] and to maximize the performance of the car then today”.

“So yeah, I’m happy, and especially in the last two races I struggled a lot, and Saturday was a really awful day. So yeah, it’s definitely a good way to end the summer break.”