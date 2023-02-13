Yuki Tsunoda’s future in AlphaTauri will go from a 2023 in which the team has made no secret of expecting something more from the Japanese rider, especially in terms of consistency and points placements. The farewell of Pierre Gasly, followed by the arrival of rookie Nyck De Vries, made Tsunoda the most experienced driver in the category within the team and the pressure against him increased.

Although the AlphaTauri standard bearer has not been the protagonist of an exhilarating 2022, he believes he has improved both in terms of driving skills and from a physical point of view, elements which in his opinion have allowed him to take a step forward.

A leap in quality that the Italian stable also hopes to make with the AT04, presented both via render and in the iconic city of New York during Fashion Week, an opportunity to enter the American market by exploiting the recent success of Formula 1. According to the engineers, the new car should represent a clear improvement on the past, with greater overall load and a significantly lower weight, one of the most critical elements of 2022.

The hope is that the AT04 could therefore be the right weapon to return to the high midfield area in terms of performance, but the results will also depend on the pilots, from whom greater consistency is expected. This is also Tsunoda’s goal, who believes he has the potential to have his best season in the top flight in his hands.

Although last season was quite difficult for the team, you have taken a big step forward in your second year in F1. What was the key to this improvement?

“Mainly for two reasons. The first is related to better physical condition, which I worked on a lot before the start of the season. It made a big difference because it helped me a lot to keep my concentration up and improve my performance during the races The second reason is that I have regained confidence in myself: I had lost it during my first season in F1 and it was a big limitation for me. I managed to regain confidence slowly, but above all in the last three races of 2021 and I I then exploited my momentum in all the races last season. I would say that these two factors were the key to my improvement as a rider”.

How do you think you have improved since you first got into an F1 car as a rookie?

“Now I’m on a completely different level, while retaining the positive aspects of the first year. I feel I have much more control, I’m more involved with the team in the development of the car and I act differently, having learned so much, both on and off the track.” All this has had a positive impact on my way of racing. I had underestimated some things, but now I understand what is really important.”

Your performance this year will obviously depend a lot on the car, but what personal goals have you set yourself for this season?

“The main objective is to be more consistent in each race, regardless of the car’s performance, and to score points equally regularly. I aim to always be in control of myself, I want to work well with the team and understand the car as quickly as possible. since the first race in Bahrain. I want to do my best season both in terms of Q3 entries and points”.

This year we will have six Sprint weekends, double that of last year. How does the preparation of this type of event change?

“This year I’m definitely less worried about the Sprint weekends and the lack of practice before qualifying. I’m confident I can put in good performances from the first free practice session and immediately find my rhythm. I know how to deal with this format. I’ll feel less the pressure, I will be able to maintain control and perform better than last year.”

Apart from Japan, what other races are you looking forward to and why?

“I can’t wait to take part in all the races! Starting with the one in Bahrain, which will be an unmissable event. Japan has a special place in my heart and I’m thrilled to be racing in front of my fans like last year. The atmosphere in Suzuka was really unique. But the race in Las Vegas will also be very interesting. Honestly, if I had to pick one race, it would be Japan!”

You said you learned a lot from Pierre Gasly in your first two years in F1. How do you see your relationship with Nyck now? Are you curious to see how you can grow the team together?

“Nyck also trained in Dubai so we had the opportunity to spend time together. We’ve known each other for a while and we have an excellent relationship that we will consolidate as teammates this year. Together we form a strong duo and our goal is to help the team progress. And I am also convinced that I will be able to learn something from Nyck ”.