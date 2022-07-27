Since making his F1 debut in early 2021, Tsunoda has earned a reputation for being very hot on the radio and screaming often by giving out quotes like “traffic paradise” that have become part of the paddock lexicon.

Red Bull’s consultant, Helmut Marko, supervises all the junior drivers of the brand including Tsunoda and before the Austrian GP he didn’t use sweet words with the Japanese, calling him: “prone to outbursts, but damn fast”.

Marko also revealed that Red Bull recently hired a psychologist to help Tsunoda, and Yuki admitted that he hopes that with this help he can be calmer inside the cockpit.

However, the Japanese downplayed concerns over the image he provided to the world, believing he had better kept his temper in check this year.

“On the track, as soon as I put on the helmet, it’s probably a little easier to get frustrated,” said Tsunoda. “Lately I have been able to control myself well compared to last year. I don’t think it’s just me who gets angry on the track.”

“It seems like I’m angrier than the others because I probably scream, that’s why. I haven’t been that angry lately. I keep calm.”

“Of course that’s not always the case. But I think there are other things I need to focus on, so I don’t really worry about that much.”

“I think that even if I cry, as soon as I do a good performance in the week of competition, nobody cares.”

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT03 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

AlphaTauri has already confirmed that Pierre Gasly will remain with the team for 2023, but has yet to make a final decision on Tsunoda’s future.

Team principal Franz Tost said in Austria that Tsunoda has a “good chance” of keeping his place, despite a recent drop in form which has seen him not score any points after Spain.

Tsunoda said, in view of the Paul Ricard weekend, he wants to get back to “normal routine” and the pace he had in the first three or four races thanks to the updated AlphaTauri AT03.

He was the team’s best driver in qualifying, reaching Q3 to secure eighth place on the grid, but the first lap contact with Esteban Ocon ruined his race. Ocon was penalized five seconds for causing the collision, while Tsunoda retired.

“He had understeer in the middle of the corner and hit me, so I couldn’t do anything,” Tsunoda said of the accident.

“It was a real shame. I think the top 8 was within our reach. It was really a shame. I will have to come back stronger in Hungary and score points.”