Red Bull, the hunt is on. We are not talking about the rivals of the Milton Keynes team, who have had Max Verstappen’s number 1 RB20 in their sights for a few races now, but about the drivers under contract with the Anglo-Austrian team, who aim to become the Dutchman’s new teammates as soon as possible.

Sergio Perez, fresh from a multi-year contract extension with Red Bull, has disappointed so much that he has made several people within the team change their minds, not to mention the minimum requirements written in his contract which, to date, have not been met due to performances below expectations.

For this reason, the seat next to the unassailable Max Verstappen has become a coveted dream for many again. One of these is Yuki Tsunoda. The Japanese driver, who has had an excellent season so far in Racing Bulls and who has just renewed his contract, is aiming for Perez’s seat, claiming he deserves it and is ready to take on a very difficult task from both a sporting and psychological point of view: to sit alongside Verstappen without making a bad impression. An operation that has so far only been achieved by Carlos Sainz and Daniel Ricciardo.

“I feel ready for Red Bull and I deserve that place,” the Japanese driver said early this afternoon. “Compared to the last 3 years, fighting against the top teams for the highest positions, even against Max or others, but in the end it will be the top management of the team who decides, and it is not something I can control.”

Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

“For this reason I am focusing on what I have to do in the next two races. And as you said, Haas has come very close to us. I have to focus on many things with Racing Bulls. Then we will see how things go. But as in the previous races, I am just focusing on what I have to do, on my performance.”

“I think I really deserve the Red Bull seat, of course I do. Otherwise they wouldn’t have confirmed me as they did in the early stages of this World Championship. I deserve to race alongside Max.”

Among the candidates for Perez’s seat could also be Liam Lawson, the Australian driver who last year convincingly replaced the injured Daniel Ricciardo. Tsunoda, however, does not seem to fear the competition from his current teammate at Racing Bulls.

“If Red Bull were to choose Lawson to replace Perez, it would be quite strange. I mean, at least that’s what I think, but I don’t think it can happen. Liam did a really good job when he drove in the simulator, but I did much more than that. So we’ll see how things go. Again, I can say that the people at Red Bull know how to manage the drivers.”

“The next two races, yes, will be very important if the rumours about my future and that of the second Red Bull seat are true. But, to be honest, I don’t know the real situation. And I don’t think the other drivers do either. I think we all have less information than you. Every race is important to me.”