Tsunoda has always shown flashes of speed, but his fiery temper has often let him down in the past, and the Japanese driver admitted that keeping his emotions in check was key to his future: not only to achieve a better level of consistency, but also to be considered for the pressure cooker that is Red Bull’s flagship team and the challenging place alongside world champion Max Verstappen.

However, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner does not appear convinced that Tsunoda has the character to withstand this pressure: the 24-year-old has never been considered to replace Sergio Perez if needed.

In June, it was announced that Tsunoda would remain with RB for a fifth season in 2025, although Red Bull’s driver lineup usually remains fluid.

Red Bull’s loss has so far been its sister team’s gain: Tsunoda’s speed and consistent form, alongside a more inconsistent Daniel Ricciardo, have turned him into a much-loved and vital component of the Anglo-Italian team.

After making another step forward in his performances this season, Tsunoda is not hesitating to aim for promotion to Red Bull.

I feel like I am a more complete driver,” Tsunoda told Motorsport.com in an exclusive interview.

“If I look from an outside perspective, previously, even if my lap or my performance or my driving was good, I think the radio communication and the emotional control were very lacking – a big step forward compared to Daniel, for example.

Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team Photo credit: Red Bull Content Pool

“If you want to go to a top team, these things will be very important because the top teams expect a more complete driver.”

“So I wanted to improve these aspects and be a more complete rider, so that no one can complain about these specific aspects and now I feel ready, in the last two races I managed to achieve these goals.”

“I believe in myself and I’m finding more control, more consistency. I’m very happy that I can hit the target every time. That’s what I have to do, focus on that rather than on rumors or whatever.”

Despite enjoying strong support from Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko, Tsunoda hopes another strong second half of the season will influence other voices within Red Bull.

“They know my performances and are satisfied with my performance,” insisted Tsunoda, who has been responsible for 22 of RB’s 34 points this season.

“That’s why they extended my contract for next year, so it’s pretty clear. I just have to keep performing, keep making them happy consistently and hopefully things will come naturally.”

“I just focus on what I can do, but obviously I feel ready to fight against higher teams and higher positions, and also against Max. But it’s up to them to decide.”