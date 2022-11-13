Yuki Tsunoda’s Sprint Race, the one held yesterday in Sao Paulo in Brazil, did not go in the best way. The final 15th place would have forced him to start the Brazilian Grand Prix from the eighth row, but that will not be the case.

The race marshals of the Paulista event decided to penalize Tsunoda and make him start from the pit lane after some substitutions made by AlphaTauri on AT03 number 22.

The team from Faenza, after yesterday’s Sprint Race, changed the bottom, the front wing and the nose, but also the rear wing of Tsunoda’s car.

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT03 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

However, what will lead the Japanese to start the Sao Paulo Grand Prix from the pit lane is having assembled components with different specifications compared to some removed parts.

To be precise, Tsunoda was penalized by the two wings and the nose mounted in view of the race. The team also made changes to the suspension set-up. Therefore it will start from the pit lane as established by article 40.9b of the FIA ​​Formula 1 Sporting Code.

Tsunoda’s relegation from the 15th spot to the pit lane will lead the drivers behind him to recover a position on the grid. We are talking about Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso (Alpine), Nicholas Latifi and Alexander Albon (Williams).