A steady progress from the bottom of the grid to the seventh final position. For Yuki Tsunoda, the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix represented an intense challenge that began in the worst possible way in Friday’s qualifying.

The AlphaTauri, who arrived at their home race with some updates, inexplicably struggled on the flying lap and both the Japanese and Pierre Gasly were eliminated by surprise already in Q1.

The opportunity for redemption, at least for Tsunoda, came the next day at the Sprint Qualifying when Yuki managed to recover up to twelfth place, while Gasly remained subscribed to a disappointing seventeenth position.

“I’m happy with how it went today” declared a particularly smiling Japanese at the end of the race. “I made a good start which allowed me to gain some positions. I think it was the turning point of my race, because the start here in Imola is crucial. I am satisfied with the set-up and with how the car behaved, it gave me confidence and in the end I was able to gain another position ”.

It seemed clear that for Tsunoda the one in Imola was a decidedly different weekend from the one disputed 12 months ago, when he destroyed the rear end of his AlphaTauri in Q1 following an exit at the Variante Alta, and the confirmation came in the race.

After a rather risky start, which saw Yuki forced to go on the grass and touch the pit lane wall to avoid contact with rivals, Tsunoda kept away from the chaos of the first corner and built a solid race that only in the final , thanks to the furious comeback of Charles Leclerc, he saw him relegate from sixth to seventh position.

“I am delighted to have scored points in our home race” commented Tsunoda at the end of the GP. “Here in the stands today there were so many people who came from the factory to see the race and every lap I saw AlphaTauri flags waving along the track and this gave me a great boost”.

Tsunoda then wanted to give credit to the great work done by the team for the updates brought to the track that made AlphaTauri make a qualitative leap compared to the last appointment in Melbourne.

“The car showed a really good pace. If we compare the performance showcased in Australia we have made great progress over the course of the entire weekend. I dedicate this seventh position also for the boys in the factory. The work they have done since the beginning of the season has been crazy and I wanted to thank them with this performance ”.

Franz Tost intervened to underline the good result obtained by Tsunoda and also wanted to underline the goodness of the news brought by the Faenza team to the track.

“Yuki drove really well. He started from twelfth position and by the end of the first lap he was already tenth. He made several overtakes and finished seventh. He has been competitive since Friday and I think he now has a good base for the next races ”.

“I think the new updates introduced this weekend have worked well, now we have to fine-tune the car to allow our drivers to be consistently in the points.”