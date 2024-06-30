Yuki Tsunoda has been fined €40,000 for using offensive radio comments during qualifying for the Austrian Formula 1 Grand Prix.

Towards the end of Q1 at the Red Bull Ring, Tsunoda was overtaken in the pitlane by Sauber’s Zhou Guanyu and reacted by radioing: “These guys are fucking retards.”

The comments were brought to the attention of FIA race commissioners, who fined Tsunoda €40,000 for breaching the International Sporting Code. Half of the fine is suspended for the remainder of 2024, provided no further similar offenses occur.

In the verdict, the stewards said Tsunoda apologized during the hearing and said he didn’t fully realize his language was inappropriate, but the stewards still found he had breached the code.

The stewards wrote: “During Q1, when car 22 was tailgating in the passing lane and another car entered the passing lane in front of him, the driver made a statement over the team radio using a offensive language.”

“During the hearing, the pilot was very apologetic and explained that, as English is not his first language, he was not aware of the meaning of the words used in the English language until after the session.”

“He said he was horrified when he learned that. He said his understanding of the words was different, but acknowledged that this should not be taken as an excuse for what he did.”

“The commissioners appreciate the pilot’s honesty, but underline that the words used are offensive and completely inappropriate. Having used such words on a platform available to the public was incorrect behavior, as defined by article 20 of the Code international sportsman”.

Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Because Tsunoda was sincere and offered to publicly apologize, the stewards decided to convert half the fine into a suspended fine.

“Considering the circumstances, the stewards determine that a severe fine is necessary, but also take into account the driver’s genuine remorse and his offer to make a public apology, and for these reasons decide to suspend part of the fine imposed,” they wrote.

Article 20 of the ISC defines verbal misconduct as “the general use of language… which is offensive, insulting, crass, discourteous or abusive and which could reasonably be regarded or perceived as crass or discourteous or as causing offense , humiliation or inappropriate”.

Tsunoda immediately posted an apology on his Instagram account, writing the following statement:

“I wanted to offer a big apology for what I said on the radio today. Obviously I didn’t say it intentionally and I completely misunderstood its exact meaning. Now I understand the meaning of this word better and I apologize very much for what I said. This type of language has no place and is not tolerated and for that I am sorry.”

The Japanese driver will start from 14th place in the Austrian Grand Prix after being eliminated in Q2.