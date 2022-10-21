The FIA ​​has announced the results of the investigation launched after the Japanese Grand Prix regarding the presence of emergency vehicles on the track during the second lap of the race with some cars still in the alignment phase behind the safety car. A lengthy analysis verified what happened in Suzuka, establishing the implementation of a series of procedural recommendations starting this weekend in Austin.

The FIA ​​received a letter from the Grand Prix Drivers Association, and President Mohammed Ben Sulayem himself had talks with a number of drivers including George Russell, GPDA Director, and Pierre Gasly, who expressed their concerns. for what happened during the Suzuka race.

The ROC (the FIA’s Remote Operations Center in Geneva) has recreated a complete history of the incidents with the aid of video and data acquisition of the single-seaters present on the track two weeks ago in Suzuka.

The analysis concluded that all the tender procedures put in place by the FIA ​​were correct. After the accident involving Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari at Turn 12, the track was neutralized with the Safety Car before the marshals and rescue vehicles entered the track. The particular conditions (rain and poor visibility) according to the FIA ​​should recommend the entry of a recovery vehicle onto the track when all the cars are lined up behind the Safety Car.

Race management followed the alignment of the cars behind the safety car, but not Gasly’s AlphaTauri, which in the meantime had stopped in the pits and then immediately returned to the track with a set of ‘wet’ tires. As race management efforts were focused on safely recovering Sainz’s car, Gasly’s AlphaTauri in Pit Lane was not immediately taken over.

The analysis found that the French driver passed under the red flag at the point of the Sainz accident at 189 km / h.

After his Pit Stop, Gasly returned to the track and drove in line with the delta-time imposed by the Safety Car regime in an attempt to reach the group, passing in the point where the service vehicles were removing Sainz’s car.

While it is common practice to deploy recovery vehicles once a race has been neutralized, the review committee discussed whether the recovery vehicle’s entry into Suzuka to retrieve Ferrari was premature considering the conditions, stipulating that in hindsight. afterwards, as the weather conditions were variable, it would have been prudent to delay the deployment of recovery vehicles on the runway.

It has also been recognized that while the Safety Car is busy neutralizing a race, the FIA ​​has control over the cars directly behind the service car, but does not have sufficient control over the cars that are in other areas of the track. The performance of the current full wet tires was also discussed, and the tire performance analysis is underway between the FIA ​​Technical Office and Pirelli.

Following the results of the analyzes, starting from the next race, the United States Grand Prix, the following measures will be implemented:

The teams through the official messaging system will be informed in real time of the entry of an emergency vehicle on the track, and the teams themselves will be obliged to inform their respective Drivers.

A real-time VSC / SC monitoring window will be introduced to display the status of all the cars, on the track, behind the SC and in the pit lane available to the Race Direction.

A new function will be implemented capable of modifying the delta-time imposed on pilots to follow in the sectors where an accident occurs. This change helps drivers understand where accidents have occurred.

Furthermore, in the remaining races of the 2022 season, the FIA ​​will no longer use the rotation system in the role of Race Director. Starting with the United States Grand Prix and in subsequent races in Mexico, Brazil and Abu Dhabi, Niels Wittich will assume the position of Race Director.