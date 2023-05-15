The adjusted weekend schedule at the GP of Azerbaijan was received mixedly. Some people loved it, others couldn’t get used to it. This weekend in Imola, F1 will experiment with a different qualifying format. In March the FIA ​​decided that we will qualify in Imola on the basis of the ‘Alternative Tire Allocation’. This term means that the tires for qualifying have already been chosen.

The drivers must run on the hard tire in the first part of qualifying. In Q2 the cars drive on the mediums and in the last part all drivers are on the soft tyre. Each driver will also receive two sets of tires less for the entire weekend. In addition to Imola, another race will be tested with the special qualifying format. It is not known at which other circuit we will see the format.

The problem with the new qualifying format in Imola

Because F1 decided in March to hold the test in Imola, even Peter Kuipers Munneke and Gerrit Hiemstra did not yet know what the weather would be in Italy. In the week of the race at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari it appears that a lot of rain is coming, also on Saturday. This means that the drivers are obliged to drive around on rain tires, because otherwise it is too dangerous.

If the rain actually comes, the qualifying rule would therefore be canceled and we do not yet know how interesting the new qualifying format is. Too bad. Whether F1 will designate an extra race to try the format is not yet known. The idea is that after the two weekends with the format, F1 will see whether this rule is applied for 2024.