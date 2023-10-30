Monday, October 30, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

F1 | Tragedy during the race weekend: A policeman was shot near the track in Mexico

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 30, 2023
in World Europe
0
F1 | Tragedy during the race weekend: A policeman was shot near the track in Mexico

Two people died and four were injured in a shooting near the Formula One track in Mexico.

of Mexico the 19th F1 series race of the season was held in the capital Mexico City over the weekend. A couple of hours before Friday’s free practice, the formula fans who had already arrived experienced moments of horror when there was a shooting around the Hermanos Rodríguez track.

Mexican Proceso according to the shooting incident started when the police tried to stop a white car, the driver of which was suspected of having stolen the car. The suspect did not agree to stop, but dug out a gun and opened fire at the police.

One of the policemen received a gunshot wound to the stomach and, according to media reports, died of his injuries in the hospital. Later, a 35-year-old man was found at the scene of the shooting, with fatal bullet wounds.

A 25-year-old taxi driver who was driving in the area was also hit. He had a gunshot wound to his back. The taxi driver was rushed to the hospital under police supervision.

See also  Somalia | 27 people died in an explosion accident in Somalia - most of them children

In total, the incident claimed two lives and four were injured. The rest of the injured were overrun by a car fleeing from the police.

F1 weekend was carried out in spite of the incident on the planned schedule. As usual, the actual race on Sunday was won by Red Bull Max Verstappen. In second place surpassed Mercedes Lewis Hamilton and third by Ferrari Charles Leclerc.

Red Bull’s Mexican driving in his home race Sergio Perez had to stop in the first round.

#Tragedy #race #weekend #policeman #shot #track #Mexico

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Video. Putin named the key to resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict

Video. Putin named the key to resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict

Recommended

No Result
View All Result