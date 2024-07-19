The track is taking a great revenge on the digital world. Formula 1 had become accustomed to a perfect correlation between the feedback emerging from the simulators and the final verdicts of the stopwatch, bringing an update to the track was considered a routine operation with a risk rate equivalent to zero. The 2024 season, surprisingly, is causing many certainties to collapse, the correlation now considered a fixed point to count on has deceived several teams.

Once the alarm was sounded, it was necessary to return to working systems that were thought to be relegated to the past. Today on the Hungaroring circuit, there were dozens of cross-comparisons between different configurations: down with one specification, up with another, down with a front wing and off with a different one. When the single-seater left the pits, the engineers moved in front of the timing and telemetry monitors, waiting for the verdict of the track and the driver’s feedback.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20 Picture of: George Piola

In this scenario, defining the values ​​on the field at the end of the two free practice sessions is more complex than usual. Red Bull was split in two, Verstappen on track with the RB20 equipped with the complete update package, while Perez with a partial configuration, at Ferrari the modified bottom made its debut but the feedback in the FP2 session came from Sainz alone, given that Leclerc concluded his tests on the external barriers after turn 4 fifteen minutes after the green light. In the end, the team that made the least changes started the weekend in the best way, namely McLaren.

In a very balanced picture, Norris was the only one to make a move in the qualifying simulation, putting two and a half tenths between himself and Verstappen, first of the others. “I feel like we have the speed,” Lando admitted. “Today I felt very good in the car, I pushed when it was necessary and…unfortunately in the qualifying simulation we only had one lap available. I would have liked to have had more, when the car goes like this you want to keep going.”

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

In the long runs, Red Bull took the lead, but a direct comparison with Norris was not possible as Perez and Verstappen ran on the mediums while Lando fitted the hard tyres.

The surprising verdict was Perez, who was faster than Verstappen in the average race simulation. “There is a slight difference between the two cars,” explained Christian Horner. “Checo doesn’t have the engine cover and side panel on his car, but the floor, wing and other components of the package are the same. We have obtained valuable data and above all we have seen Checo very comfortable. When the car works well you can see that the gap between him and Max decreases a lot, I hope this can help him regain full confidence in himself and express himself as he did in the first four races of the season.”

Sainz (third fastest) confirmed Ferrari’s progress in terms of car handling. Everything as expected, given that the Hungaroring is not a bouncing ground, but overall on the fast lap the SF-24 with the modified bottom performed well.

Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari SF-24 after the crash at Turn 4

The problems for the Scuderia came in the race simulation, with Carlos having a lot of trouble in a ‘run’ of twelve laps on medium tyres. Half a second per lap was the gap confirmed with respect to Verstappen, three tenths with Russell, a worrying verdict in view of Sunday’s race.

The afternoon was further complicated by Leclerc’s mistake, which cost the team several damages (including one of the three modified funds available) and the impossibility of having more feedback from the race simulation.

For Charles another slip-up at a time when he certainly doesn’t need mistakes, we are not faced with a mistake that can affect his weekend but it is still something that does not help him in managing the weekend. A reset is needed.