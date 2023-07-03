However, this recommendation, made immediately after the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix, was rejected by the circuit managers, who instead decided to keep the same configuration.

As F1 bosses are launching an investigation into the quasi-farce at the Austrian GP, ​​where more than 1,200 track limit infringements left the race result hanging late into the night as positions were shuffled, there was wondered if the chaos could be avoided and what could be done now.

But while the FIA ​​found itself dealing with an “unprecedented” situation, it has emerged that the situation could have been avoided if those in charge of the Red Bull Ring had followed the advice of the governing body.

Managing track limits has always been difficult at the Red Bull Ring due to the nature of the track, and previous attempts to use sausage kerbs were abandoned due to safety concerns following a series of crashes and mechanical failures.

But F1’s recent adoption of a strict stance, that white lines define the limits of the track, has made the matter more critical than ever in Austria, due to the design of the final two right-hand corners, which are downhill and tend to widen the trajectory of single-seaters.

In light of the problems encountered at the 2022 Austrian GP, ​​it has emerged that, as part of the FIA’s formal post-race report which evaluates each Grand Prix, Wittich wrote to Red Bull Ring officials to suggest changes to the design of curves 9 and 10.

In the report he clearly recommended adding small portions of gravel in those curves to help act as a natural deterrent that could avoid any track limit issues.

The request, however, was not accepted due to the complications that such a modification would have entailed for the MotoGP, which has long preferred asphalt escape routes.

However, in light of last weekend’s issues, the FIA ​​will almost certainly step up the pressure on the Red Bull Ring to follow up on this recommendation for 2024 and to find a solution that fits both F1 and motorcycle racing. .

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said F1 had become “amateurish” with so many penalties handed out and agreed gravel may be the best solution.

“I think a strip of gravel or something like that is needed as a deterrent,” he said. “The problem is that it’s very difficult for the drivers, because they can’t see the white lines from the car, so they just feel it.”

“The circuit invites you to go there. It is an aspect to be evaluated perhaps for next year: adding an additional deterrent for the riders who are in that part of the circuit”.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

While acknowledging the problem of finding a solution that fits MotoGP, Horner said it was essential to find a better answer for F1.

“The topic is always MotoGP, but I think we need to have something flexible and useful for Formula 1.”

Mercedes team principal, Toto Wolff, said that the leaders of the Circus must find a better solution after what happened on Sunday.

“Certainly for the fans and the spectators, and for the teams and the drivers, it’s extremely frustrating that these penalties keep coming,” he said.

“There are only two solutions: either you go back to sausage curbs and bust the drivers and cars, but then nobody should complain. Or you take the curbs out and let the drivers run the fastest line. Niki Lauda always said.”

“But we have to find a solution for the interests of the track and all stakeholders, because we want to achieve the same result: a spectacular race that is not affected by penalties that are given for the right reasons because the rules exist.”