In the end, thirty-three laps were cancelled, forty-seven including the laps subsequent to those in which the infraction was committed. A too high number not to raise doubts about a rule, that of track-limits, which has always been the subject of complaints and controversies on the Spielberg circuit.

On this track the problem is long-standing, outside turns 9 and 10 many solutions have been tried over the years, from gravel to ‘sausages’ (which created panic among the teams by damaging the bodies) up to the current configuration.

“Where it’s possible we try to have gravel in the escape routes – explained the FIA ​​- it’s a solution that worked well at Monza outside the Parabolica, however in some circuits such as the Red Bull Ring this solution is not applicable because it would create a safety concern for other categories”.

If only cars raced on the Spielberg track, there wouldn’t be any problem, but for years the system managers’ dilemma has been to find the compromise between the needs of motorbikes and single-seaters.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

But the problem remains. “We looked like amateurs – commented Max Verstappen – I don’t think it’s nice to see a number of laps canceled like we saw today. We talked about it in the briefing, but the margin of error is really small, and in many cases I think it’s impossible to judge whether you’re out or in. There will be those who will say ‘then stay inside the white lines’, but as far as I’m concerned he can take my car and try. It’s super complicated, I think it became clear today that it’s not easy to have a rule that works. On other tracks there are no problems, but on this circuit something different is needed, we know that we have to share this track with the MotoGP, for us putting gravel in the run-off areas is fine, but for them it is a bit different, so we have to think of something else”.

The volume of infringements has clearly indicated that what we saw today is not the result of a series of errors committed by the drivers, and the FIA ​​will have to take note of this. “We’re not all idiots – concluded Verstappen – we know how to judge what the limit is, but due to the layout and the progressive overheating of the tires in the flying lap, it becomes very difficult. Maybe it would help to have a wider white line, it could help given the speed with which we arrive at turns 9 and 10”.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari Photo by: Ferrari

Leclerc also pointed the finger at another aspect. “This track is particularly tricky, especially at turn 10 the car gets lighter in the middle of the corner, because there’s a difference in height. But above all from the driving position we have we can’t see anything. The ‘helmet camera’ gives a very good idea of ​​what we can see, and I assure you that the white line is not in our perspective. Personally I think it would be enough to have a little more leeway in judging, you have to take note that it’s really difficult to manage this situation inside the single-seater”.

The highly animated end-of-day briefing was canceled and will be made up for tomorrow, but the FIA ​​will hardly agree to change anything in view of the sprint race qualifying.

During Spielberg’s evening, among the pilots’ comments, the most popular solution was the reintroduction of stepped curbs that allow you to feel the approach to the edge of the track, but in any case it will be a solution that will have to be discussed in view of next year.