In Central America, Red Bull and Max Verstappen will try to rewrite the record books, while the competition will try to stop the RB18’s eight-game streak. The summary is the main topic of interest in the final of 2022, in a championship in which both titles have now been assigned and where the most heated fights are those valid in the fourth, sixth and eighth place among the constructors. A success for Ferrari would mean approaching the new year with a completely different moralwhile for Mercedes it would be the reason for greatest satisfaction in the season most suffered by the Star team.

In 2021 at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack it was staged Red Bull’s greatest show of strength, precisely in that phase of the championship in which Mercedes had returned to its best form. Only a bad preparation for the qualifying lap deprived Verstappen of pole position, but he promptly remedied it with a detachment from the anthology on the outside of turn 1. From then on it was a solo by the Dutchman, with the Mercedes never really competing. A performance that was not accidental, but linked above all to the aforementioned 2200 meters of altitude of Mexico City, which corresponds to a rarefaction of the air whose density drops to 78% with respect to sea level. At the same speed and aerodynamic configuration, in similar conditions the single-seaters release more than a fifth of the load less. The teams therefore resort to extreme configurations, with the most charged aerodynamic garments of the whole year, using ailerons otherwise visible only in Monaco. Precisely the availability of an even more loaded rear wing was the indication of a Red Bull that in 2021 was able to unleash maximum load values ​​exceeding the capabilities of Mercedes, a considerable advantage on a track where the discriminating parameter for the trim choices is absolute load rather than efficiency.

At the arrival of the Circus in Mexico in 2022 the scenario appears upside down, with Red Bull which in terms of load is in a position of inferiority compared to Ferrari, revitalizing the hopes of the Red. The Scuderia di Maranello can count on a much wider range of wings than the RB18, with five different specifications against the only two in the Milton Keynes team, which prefers to regulate load and balance relying more on bottom and beam-wing. An effective choice from an economic point of view, allowing to divert resources for development to other areas, as well as aerodynamically efficient, but which on tracks that require extreme configurations at the limits of the capacity of the cars such as Monaco, Monza and Mexico turns out to be a limit. The abundance of load thus pushes up the prices of the F1-75, supported by the fact that the rarefaction of the air mitigates the speed disadvantage on the straight due to the lower efficiency.

Yet, the downforce alone is not enough to make the Maranello staff sleep peacefully, as the problem of chronic tire degradation appears increasingly connected to the mechanics of the Red. Already in Suzuka as in Austin we saw a faster Ferrari in the fast corners where the load emerges, but over the long distance the tire degradation was still greater than in the more dull Red Bull, an apparently counterintuitive phenomenon. Yet, precisely the high level of load unleashed by Ferrari could imply a more rigid suspension adjustment to stabilize the bottom, so as to improve the constancy of aerodynamic performance in all driving conditions, when the forces at play bring the car body to rotate and vary in height. The mechanical stiffness sought to enjoy more load, and possibly to manage porpoising, would thus be paid for with a suspension that more “delegates” the work of absorbing roughness to the rubberurging and degrading it.

Red Bull remains the number one candidate for victory in Mexico, despite the track sporting the most F1-75-friendly design of the latest triptych of races. As pointed out by Pirelli, while in Suzuka the lateral stresses prevailed and in Austin the various sources of stress were the same, in Mexico the tires work mainly longitudinally in the traction and braking phases. They prove it relatively low hourly lap averages, 200 km / h against 210 in Austin and 240 in Suzuka, underlining a track where it is not only the endless arrival straight that stands out, but also the numerous narrow curves with low mileage. In the first phase of the championship, the Cavallino went to a wedding on similar tracks, but the F1-75 at the end of 2022 is increasingly a contradiction of its initial version. On the other hand, the lack of load dictated by the thinning of the air, combined with the low-grip asphalt, will make sliding a potentially more significant problem than tire degradation in the race and in this the abundance of vertical thrust on the Red could play a role. his favor. A challenging race on a strategic level is expected, having to make tire performance forecasts that take into account both the rapid evolution of the track and the large differences in temperature within a few hours. On the other hand, there is no variable as regards the choices made by Pirelli, which again opts for intermediate compounds C2, C3 and C4, with static inflation pressures imposed at 23.5 and 20.0 psi for the front and rear respectively. The second free practice session will also be extended again to 90 minutes, to allow testing of the softer compounds for 2023.

A moderate interest revolves around Mercedes, with the curiosity if the team was able to make the changes imposed by the Federation in time to the flow deflectors of the new front wing glimpsed in Austin. Another note will be to monitor Brackley’s work in free practice, in particular if the evaluations on the speaker continue after the experimental surfaces tested in the United States. The W13 continues to be a traveling laboratory, where the experiments, however, focus mainly on mechanics. Toto Wolff has announced a DNA change for 2023, but putting his hands on the fact that the bodywork of the W14 may not differ too much from the current one. There are therefore more and more clues pointing to suspensions as one of the main sources of Mercedes suffering in 2022.

Finally, the recurrent thinning of the air invites us to monitor two other aspects in Mexico. The first are the performance of the power units of Ferrari and Alpine, both engineers who changed the turbo configuration in winter. Precisely the turbocharger will be subject to a greater job to compress the thin air entering the engine, partly driven by the MGU-H which will absorb more energy from the hybrid system. The performance of the turbo at the highest revs is one of the parameters for evaluating the goodness of a power unit and although both Ferrari and Alpine have shown positive signs in Austria, Mexico will be an even more convincing bench.

At the same time, the Mexican one is a very demanding track for the braking system, with a severity estimated by Brembo in the order of 4 out of 5. The difficulty comes from the violent decelerations from high speeds, without the long straights rapidly cooling the calipers and discs due again to the lower air density, which reduces the ability to export heat. The accumulated load on the brake pedal during the race is also among the highest for the whole year, equal to 72 tons. The most demanding braking remains that of Turn 1, where you go from 350 to around 110 km / h in the space of 142 meters covered in 2.61 seconds, with a peak deceleration of 4.5 g, similar to that experienced in Turn 4.

An atypical stage, therefore, in Mexico, where the favorite appears to be Red Bull again, testifying to the completeness of the RB18 project. Ferrari will still have its cards to play, also without being able to give Mercedes any more for defeat at the start. The hope is that by 2023 the triptych that between 2017 and 2019 competed in alternating phases for the victory of each Grand Prix can be definitively recomposed.