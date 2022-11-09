With Brazil at the gates, as is now customary in Belgium, the prediction on the eve of the game sees Red Bull in the role of clear favorite. After the more than two thousand meters of altitude in Mexico, Formula 1 drops significantly in altitude, despite having to face the treacherous conditions of thin air again. The surrounding variables, however, change not a little and although the Max-RB18 pair remains the most accredited to win in Sao Paulo, the extent of the detachments and the balance of power may differ from those seen at the Hermanos Rodriguez Autodrome. The penultimate round of the season also sees the return of the Sprint Race, of which it should be remembered that the main element of variability is represented by the single free practice session before the entry into force of the parc fermé regime.

From 2200 meters in Mexico City, the Circus lands at about 700 meters of altitude at the Carlos Pace racetrack, finding oxygen. The rarefaction of the air passes from beyond the 20% experienced in Mexico at just under the 10% less than sea level, proportionally scaling all the related problems. To generate enough load they will need it again medium-high downforce configurations, as well as to compensate for the lower air flow that hits the cars, larger than usual vents and cooling grids will be necessary, albeit without reaching the extremes of the previous appointment. Aerodynamic drag will once again be more relevant, albeit not at normal levels, which is why Mercedes and to a lesser extent Ferrari will find it harder to contain the delay on the straight from Red Bull compared to Mexico.

Slightly different speech instead with regard to the turbocharger. On the one hand, the theme of the greater compression work required of the turbo-group will be re-proposed, with a consequent increase in rotation speeds to compensate for the lower atmospheric density which would otherwise induce a loss of power from the thermal engine of 10%. A practice that, especially at low revs, will require a greater boost from the MGU-H, absorbing energy from the battery. On the other hand, the problems suffered by Ferrari in Mexico on the engine front were partly linked to the prevention of the surge, a phenomenon induced at high revs and in particular conditions that undermines the reliability of the turbo itself. The surge, however, does not present itself as an evil that is gradually worsening, but as a boundary condition that triggers after passing a point of no return. It is therefore not taken for granted that in Brazil the engines of the Cavallino again suffer from the same problem, as demonstrated by the optimism revealed by Mattia Binotto, but only after the first meters on the track will you be sure or not of the narrow escape.

It is a Ferrari that flies to Sao Paulo with the perspective of regain competitiveness with respect to the Mexican crash, a decidedly anomalous performance resulting from a concatenation of factors. In Brazil, the height of the curbs is decidedly less prohibitive than those of the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, a feature that should partly hide the difficulties of the Red in attacking them, limited by an excessively rigid mechanics. In Mexico, Ferrari also made a mistake in interpreting the set-up as a whole, which is why avoiding repeating the mistakes made could be enough on its own to bring the F1-75 closer to Mercedes. In this regard, finding the optimal set-up right from the start will be the real challenge of the Brazilian weekend, considering the only free practice session before qualifying.

The Carlos Pace racetrack is a particularly suitable facility to host the sprint race format, given the need to manage the tire also on the medium-distance, contributing to the overtaking possibilities. The latter is a necessary condition but not a guarantee of spectacle in itself, given that in Spielberg, although the teams fought against tire degradation on Sunday, Saturday’s race was poor in emotion. Barring rainfall, in Brazil strategies for Sunday could be centered on the double stop, choosing between the C2, C3 and C4 compounds brought by Pirelli, the same as those of the last three rounds. Static inflation pressures remain normal, with 24.0 psi for the front and 22.0 psi for the rear.

The effectiveness of tire management in the race will in turn depend on the ability to quickly find the balance of the car. San Paolo offers a decent variety of corners, starting with low-speed hairpin bends such as Turn 8 and Turn 10, where mechanical grip, rear stability and traction are key. However, the management of the wear of the rear axle will not be the only element to be monitored in the race, given the presence of medium-distance curves such as 1, 2 and 9, as well as high-speed folds such as 4. and the double 6-7. A good balance without excessive imbalances between the mechanical and aerodynamic behavior will be the key element to smoothly transition from high to low speeds. Finally, aerodynamic efficiency should not be neglected, considering how the hourly averages per lap return to rise again, slightly below 230 km / h compared to 210 km / h in Austin and 200 km / h in Mexico.

Expectations for Brazil are a Ferrari once again able to fight for pole position, at least the one assigned to Friday, while in the long run it seems difficult to hypothesize that anyone can keep up with the pace of the Verstappen-Red Bull duo. In Texas and Mexico, Mercedes has shown that it is now able to constantly travel in line with the Milton Keynes and Maranello stables, albeit without ever managing to equalize the pace of the RB18 for the entire duration of the race, from the switching off of the traffic lights to the flag. chess. The most realistic scenario for Sao Paulo is that of a direct fight between Ferrari and Mercedes, in which a lot will depend on the ability of the two teams to fine-tune the cars. At the center of the group, the possible replacement of the seventh heat engine for Alonso, with consequent retreat on the grid, could allow McLaren to further shorten the constructors, especially on a winding and theoretically friendly track to the MCL36. It has now reached its final stages the challenge between Alfa Romeo and Aston Martinwhere the British team relies on Sebastian Vettel who in Brazil has taken away some of the greatest satisfactions of a career now sadly nearing its end.