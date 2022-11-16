After having climbed to 2200 and 700 meters of altitude respectively in Mexico City and Sao Paulo, after a month Formula 1 returns to normal altitudes. The Circus lands again at sea level, without having to deal with the issue of air rarefaction with all the associated problems of loading and cooling. The Yas Marina Circuit hosts the final stage of a championship that has very little to express by now, in stark contrast to the dramatic and pathos-filled finale of last season. The major topics of interest are the challenge between Ferrari and Mercedes for second place in the Constructors, the Perez-Leclerc duel for the place of honor behind Verstappen, but above all the last competitive test before the 2023 championship. The values ​​that will emerge from the trip to the Middle East will in fact form the starting point for next season’s hierarchies.

The changes made to the circuit in 2021 have significantly improved its fluidity, reducing lap times to around 12 seconds. The narrowing of the hairpin under the dome of the Ferrari World and the removal of the four tight curves in sequence at the entrance to the port have helped to rebalance the stresses on the tyres, reducing the disproportion between the longitudinal loads under traction and braking and the lateral ones when cornering . Nonetheless, the rear axle continues to be the most stressed in the race, with traction stresses as the main element limiting pace over long distances. In its new configuration, the track measures 5,281 meters connected by 16 bends, with an expected average hourly speed in qualifying of just under 230 km/h, around ten more than at Interlagos. All in all, the track looks like the fastest among those visited in the last month after Suzuka, thus placing greater emphasis on aerodynamic efficiency, fundamental on the two long straights of Abu Dhabi. The preferred aerodynamic configuration is in fact the one from medium loadan ideal compromise to be able to face the technical third sector, where in the past the reference cars managed to make the difference.

Particularly high degradation is not expected in Abu Dhabi, also thanks to a low-grip asphalt which limits the energy transmitted to the tire casing. The choice of Pirelli it fell on softest compounds availableie C3, C4 and C5, with the minimum static inflation pressures being 23.0 psi at the front and 20.5 psi at the rear. Thus, until the last race, the wide pressure gap between the two axles persisted, imposed by Pirelli to ensure the structural integrity of the product under the action of loads that exceeded initial expectations and with teams that proved to be extremely able to contain the increase in pressure on the road. This situation will change in 2023, when the new tires will have a reinforced structureallowing you to go down with the pressures and improve the mechanical grip on the front end.

On the brake front, Brembo ranking Abu Dhabi with a severity of 4 out of 5 for the braking system, activated for about 13% of the lap time. The Arab track is in fact full of violent braking, in each of which the deceleration peak is greater than 4.5 g, reaching 5 g in the middle of the braking sections. More than elsewhere, therefore, there is the opportunity or the risk of gaining or losing a lot of time under braking, depending both on the sensitivity of the driver and on the load capacity of the cars. The most violent braking is the one before turn 6, theater in 2021 of Verstappen’s decisive defense from the counter-overtaking Lewis Hamilton, which earned him the world title. According to Brembo simulations, the single-seaters lose 250 km/h of speed in 120 metres, with a peak deceleration of 5.4 g.

After the one-two Mercedes in Brazil, we can only wait in the Middle East a prompt response from Red Bull. In São Paulo, the Milton Keynes team was responsible for a misstep on the set-up, especially suffering from understeer, leading to think that the Brazilian performance was not indicative of a possible sudden and inexplicable loss of competitiveness of the RB18. On the other hand, Red Bull itself had already made set-up errors in Australia and Austria, while more recently it was Ferrari’s turn in Mexico, demonstrating the absolute normality of such episodes. However, Red Bull’s success in Abu Dhabi does not appear as obvious as it could have been a month ago. The Scuderia from Maranello in Brazil once again showed a consistent race paceand, that in the Middle East it could further benefit from a not particularly severe roadmap for degradation. For its part, Mercedes had already shown in Austin and Mexico that it could contend for victory even with the RB18 in its best form, whose lack of successes were interpreted by Mattia Binotto even as a result of a pure wrong choice of tire in the race.

Paradoxically, a possible takeover by Red Bull would work in favor of Ferrari, who, having to defend second place in the World Championship, is ready to benefit from any opponent who is able to subtract points from Mercedes. The third sector of the track was smoothed out with the 2021 changes, with which some cornering radii were enlarged and the road surface widened, but the fact remains that it remains a very technical and particularly rear-limited section, where traction and grip emerge mechanic guaranteed by the suspensions. These are qualities that the F1-75 expressed in the first part of the season, then lost with the set-ups in the second half of the championship. In Brazil, however, the Reds have returned to dominate in the second sectorthe most tortuous of the Paulista track, sending out encouraging signs in view of the trip to the Middle East and the 2023 campaign.

Who also looks with optimism to the technical third sector of Abu Dhabi is Mercedes. In the post-Brazil the same team praised thehe goodness of the W13 in medium-low mileage curvesdefined as “strong point for the whole season”. A somewhat surprising picture, because where the Silver Arrows suffered the most were the narrow city tracks, where however the Brackley team suffered above all from the difficulty in digesting the roughness of the road surface. Thus, the leveled asphalt of Abu Dhabi, recently redone by the Italian Dromo Circuit Design, meets a Mercedes determined more than ever to snatch second place in the Constructors’ Championship from Ferrari. A surreal scenario if one considers the wide performance gap between the F1-75 and the W13 which lasted for two thirds of the championship, but matured due to various factors. Among these stands out the different level of reliability of the two power unitswith the Ferrari drivers who suffered several retirements and penalties on the grid, contrary to the Brixworth units who covered kilometer after kilometer without showing any signs of problems.

Among the Mercedes-powered cars, Hamilton, Russell and Norris are the only ones to have fitted four power units in the season, a number in any case lower than the competition and in which the ceiling was breached solely as a result of damages sustained in racing accidents. The other five cars instead are preparing to end the season with only three enginesplacing the house of the Star as the only engineer capable of respecting the limit of the regulation. The absence of retirements and penalties on the grid was one of the elements that allowed Mercedes, McLaren and Aston Martin to stay until the end in the fight for 2nd, 4th and 6th place respectively in the World Championship. In this regard, Alpine would seem to have mortgaged fourth place, while the question between Alfa Romeos and Aston Martins, separated by five lengths. Even more than the final placement, however, it will be interesting to evaluate the comparison on the pace in the last act of 2022, following the overbearing return of Aston after the summer break and Alfa’s backlash thanks to the updates introduced in October. In Brazil, Bottas showed a slightly higher pace than the two greens at Silverstone, but the balance of values ​​was such as to herald another direct clash in Abu Dhabi, with the opportunity for Sebastian Vettel to leave one last mark on the asphalt.