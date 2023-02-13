In the iconic city of New York, AlphaTauri kicked off its 2023 season showing the livery and the car with which it will face the next championship. A marketing choice specifically designed to allow the brand to enter such an important market as the American one, taking advantage of the wave of success that Formula 1 is enjoying overseas.

Beyond the commercial choices, attention is already focused on the world championship which will start in Bahrain at the beginning of March. After a 2022 lacking in particular satisfactions, the ambition of the team from Faenza is to return to fight for positions in the upper midfield area, as it did two years ago. The new AT04 is not a breaking point from the past, but an attempt to solve all those problems that its predecessor had manifested, such as presentations in fast corners and excessive weight.

With a car that, on paper, should prove more competitive, it will also be an important year for Yuki Tsunoda, in his third season with the Italian team. The Team Principal, Franz Tost, has not hidden that he expects more consistency from the Japanese rider in 2023, especially in terms of points placements throughout the championship. The same goes for Nyck De Vries who, although a rookie in the category, has extensive experience thanks to competitions in other series, such as the Endurance championship and Formula E, where he also won the title in 2021.

The technical regulations are substantially similar this year, so the most significant change for the team is the entry of Nyck De Vries. Although he has only participated in one GP, he has a wealth of racing experience and has already won several championships. What are the expectations regarding his performance on the track and his collaboration with the team for the development of the car?

“Nyck De Vries only took part in one Formula 1 race last year at Monza, where he put in an extraordinary performance. Despite this, he has extensive racing experience, having triumphed in many races and championships in the categories in which he has competed. I’m sure he will be able to achieve good results during the season and score points in the race.”

And what about the development of the car during the season? Do you think it might be complicated for him?

“Nyck has excellent technical training and enviable concentration. During the Young Driver test in Abu Dhabi last season, driving our car, he gave excellent technical feedback to the engineers. I believe that he will be able to get used to the new car quickly and that his contribution will be invaluable, since, as previously mentioned, he knows the technical challenges of Formula 1 well. I think he is one of the most skilled drivers in interpreting the technical performance of the car ”.

In the past, you have said that in your opinion a driver needs three years to be able to give his best in F1. What does this mean for Yuki who, just this year, is in his third season with Scuderia AlphaTauri? What do you expect from him?

“Last year, Yuki struggled with the car. However, I expect that this year we will have a more competitive car and therefore Yuki must always aim to qualify for Q3 and score points in the race. With his skill and the experience gained over the two seasons in Formula 1, I am sure he will be able to handle the situation well and it is logical to expect him to score more points than the previous year.”

Yuki Tsunoda, Nyck de Vries during the presentation of the new AlphaTauri livery in New York. Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

The new regulations have made the races more competitive, but have not significantly affected the values ​​on the track. Do you think that this year, with a lower cost cap and revised rules for wind tunnel testing, we can expect changes or will we have to wait a couple more seasons?

“I think we will all be very close in terms of performance. Even if the big three teams still have an advantage in terms of infrastructure and personnel, I am convinced that in 2023 the performances will be much more similar. Also, I don’t expect any driver with such a big lead to win the championship early, as happened last year with Verstappen. I think we have a close fight ahead that will go on until the end of the season, just what the fans, the spectators and we all want to see.

We have 23 races planned this year, including a third stage in the USA, and also 6 Sprint weekends. What do you think of this calendar for both teams and fans?

“Unfortunately, we will have one race less than expected, with 23 races scheduled. The calendar has been planned in a balanced way, from the beginning of March to the end of November, so I don’t expect any problems. Whether that’s the right number of races also depends on how close the competition is. If the races are exciting with lots of fighting and overtaking then 23 or 24 races won’t seem like enough and people will want to see more. If, on the other hand, they are boring, with one or two cars dominating, then even 10 races would seem like too many. It all depends on the quality of the show”.

Read also:

Lately, Team Principal changes have attracted more interest than driver changes. You are the second longest serving Team Principal, with this team since 2006. What is the secret of your longevity at work?

“I like my work. I love Formula 1, but of course we have to achieve success and have a good season, because this is essential for continuity. Otherwise, the team could be revised. This is how it usually works in the business world.”