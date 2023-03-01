AlphaTauri is not for sale. At least this is the concept expressed by the team principal, Franz Tost, in an official note released in the late morning of today.

According to rumors launched by AMuS during the last day of pre-season testing in Sakhir, the team from Faenza would have been on the market if it hadn’t moved from Romagna to England, with several buyers interested in the acquisition.

According to Motorsport.com, Dietrich Mateschitz – the former owner of Red Bull, now deceased – had already rejected an offer to buy AlphaTauri from Andretti during 2022.

His intention was to continue to benefit from the services of the Italian-Austrian team not only to bring the best talents of the Red Bull academy to Formula 1, but also to take advantage of the synergy in terms of research. Oliver Mitzlaff, head of the board of Red Bull, now seems to want to continue along these lines.

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04 Photo by: AlphaTauri

Now, in this regard, here are the statements released today by Franz Tost: “I had excellent meetings with Oliver Mintzlaff (managing director of Corporate Projects and New Investments of Red Bull GmbH, ed), who confirmed to me that shareholders will not sell Scuderia AlphaTauri and that Red Bull will continue to support the team in the future.”

“All these rumors have no foundation and the team needs to stay focused for the start of the season to get better results than last year.”

To make the bond between Red Bull and AlphaTauri even stronger is the recent agreement signed by the parties in question with Ford. Starting from 2026, the American brand will work together with Red Bull Powertrains, the engine division of the Milton Keynes team, to create the new generation power units that will be introduced in the car starting from that year.

Any sale of the team would have potentially led to the cancellation of the agreement with the Faenza team because a new owner brings with it his ideas, his projects and also any new agreements.

To this day AlphaTauri remains in the Red Bull family and, according to what Tost said, still solidly. However, the disappearance of Dietrich Mateschitz, which occurred a few months ago, has potentially reopened fronts blocked until then. It seems that HiTech may be at the window, but the figure with the financial strength capable of completing such an operation is still missing.